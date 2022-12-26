Broncos name Former Ravens Special Teams Coordinator Jerry Rosburg interim head coach

On Monday, the Denver Broncos fired Head Coach Nathaniel Hackett following a devastating 51-14 loss to the Los Angeles Chargers on Sunday night. According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, the Broncos have named Senior Assistant Coach Jerry Rosburg as their interim head coach.

Sources: Broncos players were just informed that senior assistant coach Jerry Rosburg, whom Nathaniel Hackett hired during the season to aid him in clock management strategy, is now taking over as the Broncos’ interim head coach, effective immediately. pic.twitter.com/WJ8BFXlg3k — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) December 26, 2022

Prior to being hired by the Broncos in September, Rosburg, 67, was a long-time Special Teams Coordinator for the Ravens, where he helped to build one of the best kicking units in NFL history from 2008-2018. Rosburg has over 40 years of coaching experience dating back to 1979 where he coached football for Fargo Shanley High School in North Dakota. He boasts 18 years of NFL coaching experience, where he started with the Cleveland Browns in 2001.

Rosburg is a highly-respected coach by both players and coaching staff’s alike. Former Ravens linebacker Albert McClellan had this to say of Rosburg back in 2018, courtesy of The Athletic’s Jeff Zrebiec.

McClellan refers to Rosburg as “my guy,” Tucker, Koch and Cox bring up Rosburg’s influence and praise him as a coach and a person in almost every interview. Correa, who didn’t play special teams at Boise State, has been a regular target of Rosburg’s criticism in practice over the past two years. This is what he says of the coach: “I have the utmost respect for him in every way.”

Just want to extend my thanks to Jerry Rosburg! I have very high respect for him. He cared about his guys & wanted the best out of everyone. He coached us with his heart. I showed up to special teams meetings every morning , when I wasn’t even obligated to because... — Tony Jefferson II (@_tonyjefferson) March 15, 2019