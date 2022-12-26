Colts vs. Chargers MNF: Open Thread, Picks

A late-season AFC matchup hits primetime with the Indianapolis Colts (4-9-1) host the Los Angeles Chargers (8-6). Though the Colts are at home, they’re far from favored according to DraftKings sportsbook.
Odds (Courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook)
Spread: Chargers -3.5
Over/Under: 44.5
Moneyline: Chargers -200, Colts +170
Along with DraftKings, Baltimore Beatdown’s staff are going with the Chargers in this contest unanimously.
It’s up to the readers if they’ll stick with the staff, or go lone-wolf in their belief of Indy’s head coach Jeff Saturday.
Poll
Who will win?
-
16%
Colts
-
83%
Chargers
Game Facts (Courtesy of Yahoo! Sports)
- The Chargers hosted and beat the Colts the last time they faced one another (Week 1, 2019). The Chargers are 17-10 (.630) all-time against the Colts, including 11-4 (.733) on the road.
- Justin Herbert completed 14-of-18 passes (77.8 percent) in the first half against Tennessee. He leads the NFL in first-half completion percentage at 71.1 percent (minimum 10 games).
- The Colts had the largest blown-lead loss in NFL history after leading by 33 points against the Vikings. From 1925 up until last week’s loss, teams were 1,529-0 when holding a 29-point lead at any point in a game.
- Austin Ekeler rushed for a touchdown against the Titans and is tied for the most overall touchdowns by any plyaer in the NFL this season (14). Ekeler is the only player to have the outright team lead in rushing (nine) and receiving (5) this year.
