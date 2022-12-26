What are the odds? Ravens are narrow favorites over the Steelers in Week 17

After defeating the Atlanta Falcons at home 17-9, the Baltimore Ravens (10-5) are favored in their Week 17 tilt against the Pittsburgh Steelers (7-8).

Odds

Spread: Ravens -4

Over/Under: 36.5

Moneyline: Ravens -200, Steelers +170

Traditionally, Vegas and oddsmakers gift the home team a 2-3-points in lines, which indicates they expect—wait for it, a narrow one-point game between these two historical squads. It’s rather fitting, as the past five games between these two have been decided by 15 points.

A big factor that may change these odds will be on Wednesday, when we see whether quarterback Lamar Jackson resumes practicing after suffering a sprained PCL which has sidelined him since December 4. If Jackson’s back, which some are hoping simply due to this game being flexed to primetime, the line just may move further in favor of the Ravens.

