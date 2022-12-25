Ravens vs. Falcons: Play of the Game

On a frigid Saturday afternoon in Baltimore, the Ravens grinded out a 17-9 victory over the Atlanta Falcons to improve to 10-5. The Ravens had another near 200-yard rushing performance and pitched a no-touchdown outing on defense.

As has been the case in their recent victories, there wasn’t a ton of offensive fireworks to be found. However, a number of standout plays helped the Ravens win — check out some of them below and vote for your “play of the game” from Week 16!

Sammy Watkins 40-yard catch: Just days after being claimed off waivers and re-joining the team, Watkins made his impact felt a few minutes into the game. The veteran wideout got open along the sideline as Tyler Huntley scrambled to his right, and Huntley lofted him a pass. Watkins secured it for a catch-and-run pickup of 40 yards. This set up a field goal a few plays later for the Ravens to get on the board first.

Marlon Humphrey forced fumble: Driving past midfield in the second quarter, the Falcons opted to attempt a conversion on fourth-and-short. Desmond Ridder found Drake London over the middle, who caught the pass and gained extra yards. However, before he could get any further, Humphrey punched the ball loose for a forced fumble. Patrick Queen recovered the loose ball and the Ravens gained possession. This preceded a 13-play touchdown drive.

Demarcus Robinson six-yard touchdown catch: For the first time since Week 3, a wide receiver caught a touchdown pass for the Ravens. It was Demarcus Robinson on this third-and-goal situation, where he coralled a jump ball pass from Huntley in the corner of the end zone. It was an impressive reception and gave the Ravens a two-possession cushion just a couple minutes before halftime.

Gus Edwards 37-yard rush: Following a forced three-and-out by the Ravens’ defense, Edwards ripped off the longest run of any player on the afternoon. The “Gus Bus” had 37 of his 99 total yards for the game on this play, which put the Ravens in immediate scoring position. Edwards fought off defenders and rumbled his way for extra yards. Justin Tucker’s 21-yard field goal three plays later extended the Ravens lead to 11 points early in the fourth quarter.