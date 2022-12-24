Ravens vs. Falcons inactives: Lamar Jackson, David Ojabo INACTIVE, 2 new wide receivers ACTIVE

The Baltimore Ravens and Atlanta Falcons have released their inactives lists.

Ravens Inactives

QB L. Jackson

RB K. Drake

CB M. Peters

OL B. Cleveland

TE C. Kolar

OLB D. Ojabo

DE C. Campbell

Most of the inactives are no surprise, seeing as the Ravens are shuffling players around after the loss of wide receiver Devin Duvernay and adding wide receivers Sammy Watkins and Andy Isabella. The Ravens are hoping one or both can generate a spark for this passing offense that will be helmed by backup quarterback Tyler Huntley as Lamar Jackson misses his third straight game due to a knee injury.

With Peters out due to a calf injury, the Ravens will be relying upon cornerbacks Brandon Stephens and rookie Damarion “Pepe” Williams to step up against a solid receiving unit for the Falcons.

Falcons Inactives