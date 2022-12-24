Ravens vs. Falcons: Open Thread

Neither Christmas Eve nor sub-zero temperatures slows the NFL as the Baltimore Ravens (9-5) welcome the Atlanta Falcons (5-9) for a holiday affair.

Pre-Game Reads

Interesting Facts (courtesy Yahoo! Sports)

The Ravens are 39-12-1 (.760) when hosting NFC teams, the best record by any team since the 1970 merger in home games against the opposite conference.

The Ravens and their opponents have combined for just 65 points over their last three games, the second-fewest combined points for any team over a three-game span in the last five seasons (the Saints and their opponents combined for 60 points in Weeks 15-17 last season).

J.K. Dobbins has rushed for 120 yards on 15 carries and 125 yards on 13 carries in his last two games. He’s the first NFL running back to have back-to-back games with 100+ rushing yards on 15 carries or less since Seattle’s Marshawn Lynch did it in December 2012.

The Falcons’ games this season have been decided by an average of 5.87 points, while the Ravens’ games have been decided by an average of 6.1. Those are on pace to be the third- and fourth-smallest average final margins in a season of 16 or more games in NFL history, behind the 2022 Broncos (5.5) and the 1995 Colts (5.6).

Through the end of October this season, the Falcons ranked last in the NFL in pass defense, allowing 306.9 passing yards per game. But since the start of November, Atlanta ranks second, allowing second, allowing just 170.5 passing yards per game.

