Tyler Huntley is AFC’s fourth Pro Bowl alternate

According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, Baltimore Ravens quarterback Tyler Huntley was voted as the AFC’s fourth alternate Pro Bowl quarterback. Coincidentally, Huntley is one spot behind Lamar Jackson.

Huntley, who has started in two games this season (and is expected to start on Saturday against the Atlanta Falcons), received more votes than Ryan Tannehill, Derek Carr and Mac Jones.

There is a possibility the Ravens could set an NFL first by sending two quarterbacks to the Pro Bowl if any of the three quarterbacks who were voted into the Pro Bowl (Kansas City’s Patrick Mahomes, Buffalo’s Josh Allen, Cincinnati’s Joe Burrow) decide not to attend.

In four games this season, Huntley has gone 52-of-74 (70.3%) for 413 yards and two interceptions passing, while adding 25 carries for 87 yards and a touchdown rushing. Far from the numbers any of the aforementioned quarterbacks have put up in starting roles this season.