Baltimore Beatdown Pick ‘Em: Christmas Eve Edition

It’s a Christmas Eve slate of football games and what better way to celebrate than pick football game winners arbitrarily?

Standings

Kyle Barber: 142-76 Frank Platko: 138-84 Jake Louque: 135-86 Beatdown Readers: 134-85 Spencer Schultz: 134-86 Vasilis Lericos: 132-76

After a dominant week by Jake Louque who went 14-2, the Beatdown readers have been knocked down to fourth place. Otherwise, things are still locked in place and it’s hard to stray when most teams are clear for winners and consensus picks are more common.

Consensus Picks

Baltimore Ravens > Atlanta Falcons

Buffalo Bills > Chicago Bears

Cleveland Browns > New Orleans Saints

Minnesota Vikings > New York Giants

Kansas City Chiefs > Seattle Seahawks

San Francisco 49ers > Washington Commanders

Miami Dolphins > Green Bay Packers

Tampa Bay Buccaneers > Arizona Cardinals

Lone-Wolf Selections

Beatdown Picks

Poll Who will win? Ravens

Falcons vote view results 77% Ravens (17 votes)

22% Falcons (5 votes) 22 votes total Vote Now

Poll Who will win? Bills

Bears vote view results 95% Bills (19 votes)

5% Bears (1 vote) 20 votes total Vote Now

Poll Who will win? Saints

Browns vote view results 50% Saints (10 votes)

50% Browns (10 votes) 20 votes total Vote Now

Poll Who will win? Texans

Titans vote view results 30% Texans (6 votes)

70% Titans (14 votes) 20 votes total Vote Now

Poll Who will win? Seahawks

Chiefs vote view results 19% Seahawks (4 votes)

80% Chiefs (17 votes) 21 votes total Vote Now

Poll Who will win? Giants

Vikings vote view results 10% Giants (2 votes)

89% Vikings (17 votes) 19 votes total Vote Now

Poll Who will win? Bengals

Patriots vote view results 57% Bengals (11 votes)

42% Patriots (8 votes) 19 votes total Vote Now

Poll Who will win? Lions

Panthers vote view results 100% Lions (21 votes)

0% Panthers (0 votes) 21 votes total Vote Now

Poll Who will win? Commanders

49ers vote view results 15% Commanders (3 votes)

85% 49ers (17 votes) 20 votes total Vote Now

Poll Who will win? Eagles

Cowboys vote view results 55% Eagles (11 votes)

45% Cowboys (9 votes) 20 votes total Vote Now