Baltimore Beatdown Pick ‘Em: Christmas Eve Edition

A Christmas Pick ‘Em!

By Kyle P Barber
Minnesota Vikings v Detroit Lions Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images

It’s a Christmas Eve slate of football games and what better way to celebrate than pick football game winners arbitrarily?

Standings

  1. Kyle Barber: 142-76
  2. Frank Platko: 138-84
  3. Jake Louque: 135-86
  4. Beatdown Readers: 134-85
  5. Spencer Schultz: 134-86
  6. Vasilis Lericos: 132-76

After a dominant week by Jake Louque who went 14-2, the Beatdown readers have been knocked down to fourth place. Otherwise, things are still locked in place and it’s hard to stray when most teams are clear for winners and consensus picks are more common.

Consensus Picks

Baltimore Ravens > Atlanta Falcons

Buffalo Bills > Chicago Bears

Cleveland Browns > New Orleans Saints

Minnesota Vikings > New York Giants

Kansas City Chiefs > Seattle Seahawks

San Francisco 49ers > Washington Commanders

Miami Dolphins > Green Bay Packers

Tampa Bay Buccaneers > Arizona Cardinals

Beatdown Picks

Poll

Who will win?

view results
  • 77%
    Ravens
    (17 votes)
  • 22%
    Falcons
    (5 votes)
22 votes total Vote Now

Poll

Who will win?

view results
  • 95%
    Bills
    (19 votes)
  • 5%
    Bears
    (1 vote)
20 votes total Vote Now

Poll

Who will win?

view results
  • 50%
    Saints
    (10 votes)
  • 50%
    Browns
    (10 votes)
20 votes total Vote Now

Poll

Who will win?

view results
  • 30%
    Texans
    (6 votes)
  • 70%
    Titans
    (14 votes)
20 votes total Vote Now

Poll

Who will win?

view results
  • 19%
    Seahawks
    (4 votes)
  • 80%
    Chiefs
    (17 votes)
21 votes total Vote Now

Poll

Who will win?

view results
  • 10%
    Giants
    (2 votes)
  • 89%
    Vikings
    (17 votes)
19 votes total Vote Now

Poll

Who will win?

view results
  • 57%
    Bengals
    (11 votes)
  • 42%
    Patriots
    (8 votes)
19 votes total Vote Now

Poll

Who will win?

view results
  • 100%
    Lions
    (21 votes)
  • 0%
    Panthers
    (0 votes)
21 votes total Vote Now

Poll

Who will win?

view results
  • 15%
    Commanders
    (3 votes)
  • 85%
    49ers
    (17 votes)
20 votes total Vote Now

Poll

Who will win?

view results
  • 55%
    Eagles
    (11 votes)
  • 45%
    Cowboys
    (9 votes)
20 votes total Vote Now

Poll

Who will win?

view results
  • 45%
    Raiders
    (9 votes)
  • 55%
    Steelers
    (11 votes)
20 votes total Vote Now

