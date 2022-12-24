Baltimore Beatdown Pick ‘Em: Christmas Eve Edition

Check out DraftKings Sportsbook, the official sportsbook partner of SB Nation.
It’s a Christmas Eve slate of football games and what better way to celebrate than pick football game winners arbitrarily?
Standings
- Kyle Barber: 142-76
- Frank Platko: 138-84
- Jake Louque: 135-86
- Beatdown Readers: 134-85
- Spencer Schultz: 134-86
- Vasilis Lericos: 132-76
After a dominant week by Jake Louque who went 14-2, the Beatdown readers have been knocked down to fourth place. Otherwise, things are still locked in place and it’s hard to stray when most teams are clear for winners and consensus picks are more common.
Consensus Picks
Baltimore Ravens > Atlanta Falcons
Cleveland Browns > New Orleans Saints
Minnesota Vikings > New York Giants
Kansas City Chiefs > Seattle Seahawks
San Francisco 49ers > Washington Commanders
Miami Dolphins > Green Bay Packers
Tampa Bay Buccaneers > Arizona Cardinals
Lone-Wolf Selections
- Frank Platko sees the Houston Texans knocking down the Tennessee Titans
- Spencer Schultz is believing in the New England Patriots to defeat the Cincinnati Bengals
- Vasilis Lericos is riding with the Philadelphia Eagles over the Dallas Cowboys
Beatdown Picks
Poll
Who will win?
-
77%
Ravens
-
22%
Falcons
Poll
Who will win?
-
95%
Bills
-
5%
Bears
Poll
Who will win?
-
50%
Saints
-
50%
Browns
Poll
Who will win?
-
30%
Texans
-
70%
Titans
Poll
Who will win?
-
19%
Seahawks
-
80%
Chiefs
Poll
Who will win?
-
10%
Giants
-
89%
Vikings
Poll
Who will win?
-
57%
Bengals
-
42%
Patriots
Poll
Who will win?
-
100%
Lions
-
0%
Panthers
Poll
Who will win?
-
15%
Commanders
-
85%
49ers
Poll
Who will win?
-
55%
Eagles
-
45%
Cowboys
Poll
Who will win?
-
45%
Raiders
-
55%
Steelers
