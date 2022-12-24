Ravens vs. Falcons: How to watch, game time, TV schedule, streaming and more

The Baltimore Ravens welcome the Atlanta Falcons to a frigid M&T Bank Stadium for Week 16 as a part of the Christmas Eve early slate!
Baltimore Ravens (9-5) @ Atlanta Falcons (5-9)
Date: Saturday, December 24, 2022
Time: 1:00 p.m. ET
Location: M&T Bank Stadium, Baltimore, MD
Channel: NFL Network / WBAL Ch. 11 (Baltimore)
- Announcers: Announcers: Kenny Albert (play-by-play), Jonathan Vilma (analyst), Shannon Spake (sideline)
Coverage Map: GREEN
Radio
- Live radio stream: BaltimoreRavens.com (desktop or in-market mobile users) and the Ravens Mobile app (in-market users only)
- Local Radio: WBAL (1090 AM) & 98Rock (97.9 FM) / SiriusXM Ch. 137 or 228
- Announcers: Gerry Sandusky (play-by-play), Rod Woodson (analyst)
- Spanish radio: La Mera Mera 1050 AM & WTTZ 93.5 FM (Tico Sports)
- Spanish announcers: David Andrade (PBP) - Allen Gutierrez (analyst)
Gambling
Spread: Ravens -6.5
Over/Under: 35
Moneyline: Ravens -275, Falcons +230
