Ravens vs. Falcons: How to watch, game time, TV schedule, streaming and more

How you can watch Saturday’s Christmas Eve game!

By Kyle P Barber
Baltimore Ravens v Cleveland Browns Photo by Jason Miller/Getty Images

The Baltimore Ravens welcome the Atlanta Falcons to a frigid M&T Bank Stadium for Week 16 as a part of the Christmas Eve early slate!

Baltimore Ravens (9-5) @ Atlanta Falcons (5-9)

Date: Saturday, December 24, 2022

Time: 1:00 p.m. ET

Location: M&T Bank Stadium, Baltimore, MD

Channel: NFL Network / WBAL Ch. 11 (Baltimore)

  • Announcers: Announcers: Kenny Albert (play-by-play), Jonathan Vilma (analyst), Shannon Spake (sideline)

Coverage Map: GREEN

506sports.com

Radio

  • Live radio stream: BaltimoreRavens.com (desktop or in-market mobile users) and the Ravens Mobile app (in-market users only)
  • Local Radio: WBAL (1090 AM) & 98Rock (97.9 FM) / SiriusXM Ch. 137 or 228
  • Announcers: Gerry Sandusky (play-by-play), Rod Woodson (analyst)
  • Spanish radio: La Mera Mera 1050 AM & WTTZ 93.5 FM (Tico Sports)
  • Spanish announcers: David Andrade (PBP) - Allen Gutierrez (analyst)

Gambling

Spread: Ravens -6.5
Over/Under: 35
Moneyline: Ravens -275, Falcons +230

If you’re considering gambling on games, you can find odds at DraftKings Sportsbook.

