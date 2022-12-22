Jaguars vs. Jets TNF: Open Thread, Picks

An AFC matchup tonight between the Jacksonville Jaguars (6-8) and the New York Jets (7-7) features heavy playoff implications on the line. The Jaguars hope to usurp the Jets for the No. 9 spot as they inch toward either a wildcard slot or, more likely, the AFC South division where the Titans sit in first place with a 7-7 record. Meanwhile, the Jets hope to keep their playoff odds alive, though according to fivethirtyeight.com, they’re dwindling.

With tonight’s game comes the Baltimore Beatdown Pick ‘Em, where things are getting interesting. But first, the odds for tonight’s matchup.

Odds

Spread: NY Jets +2.5

Over/Under: 36.5

Moneyline: NY Jets -135, Jaguars +115

Picks

