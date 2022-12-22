Jaguars vs. Jets TNF: Open Thread, Picks

An AFC matchup tonight between the Jacksonville Jaguars (6-8) and the New York Jets (7-7) features heavy playoff implications on the line. The Jaguars hope to usurp the Jets for the No. 9 spot as they inch toward either a wildcard slot or, more likely, the AFC South division where the Titans sit in first place with a 7-7 record. Meanwhile, the Jets hope to keep their playoff odds alive, though according to fivethirtyeight.com, they’re dwindling.
With tonight’s game comes the Baltimore Beatdown Pick ‘Em, where things are getting interesting. But first, the odds for tonight’s matchup.
Odds
Spread: NY Jets +2.5
Over/Under: 36.5
Moneyline: NY Jets -135, Jaguars +115
Picks
Game Facts Courtesy of (Yahoo! Sports)
- Jacksonville overcame a 17-point deficit to beat the Cowboys, 40-34, on Sunday. They Jaguars are now 202 (.500) when trailing by 17or more points in a game this season, compared to their 1-112 (.009) record in such games in franchise history prior to this year.
- With his game-ending pick-six against the Cowboys, Rayshawn Jenkins became the second Jags’ player ever to have an interception return for a touchdown in overtime, joining Rashean Mathis (Week 6 of 2005).
- The Jets did not have a single rushing play of more than six yards in their 20-17 loss to the Lions. Prior to the loss, the last time the team didn’t have a single run of at least seven yards in a game was Week 4 of the 2012 season in a 34-0 loss to San Francisco.
- Jacksonville’s six wins this season have come against opponents with a current combined winning percentage of .530. That would be the hightest strength of victory by a team with at least six wins in a single season since Miami in 2017 (.531 in six wins).
