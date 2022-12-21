Kevin Zeitler headlines biggest Pro Bowl Snubs among Ravens

At the end of the Pro Bowl fan voting, Ravens offensive guard Kevin Zeitler was the No. 1 guard with 87,035 votes. For perspective, the leading NFC guard vote-getter, Zack Martin of the Dallas Cowboys, had 70,105 votes.

But once the players and coaches voting completed and final rosters were announced, Zeitler was not on the list. For the eleventh season, Zeitler (somehow) missed the Pro Bowl.

This isn’t the first time Kevin’s been snubbed and a coinciding article has headlined with his name being among the snubbed lists, according to his wife, Sara.

It’s the most wonderful time of the year where I get to read all the sweet articles about Kev being snubbed from the pro bowl…again But in all seriousness SO EXCITED for all of the @Ravens who made it! Every single one deserves it! — Sara Zeitler (@Mrs_S_Zeitler) December 22, 2022

Zeitler isn’t the only Raven you could argue should have made the Pro Bowl. In fact, he’s not the only guard, as Ben Powers has been equally dominant this season.

This season, Powers is the No. 1 pass-blocking guard in the NFL, with a grade of 87.8. He has allowed a total of nine pressures, with eight being hurries (least consequential) and one quarterback hit. He has not allowed a sack, according to Pro Football Focus.

For comparison, Zeitler is the No. 4 ranked guard with an 80.5 grade. He’s allowed 13 hurries and two sacks.

Here is a statistical comparison.

Ravens Guards vs. Pro Bowl Guards Name Ben Powers Kevin Zeitler Quenton Nelson Joel Bitonio Joe Thuney Name Ben Powers Kevin Zeitler Quenton Nelson Joel Bitonio Joe Thuney PFF Pass-block grade (rank) 87.8 (1) 80.5 (4) 75.5 (13) 79.0 (5) 86.8 (2) Sacks allowed 0 2 3 1 1 QB Hits allowed 1 0 4 5 4 Hurries allowed 8 13 17 11 10 Pro Bowl No No Yes Yes Yes

The best pass-blocking guard, and the No. 4 guard didn’t make the roster.

Though linebacker Roquan Smith made the Pro Bowl, his partner in crime over the past five games, Patrick Queen, did not. Queen ended with the fourth-most votes at the fan voting’s conclusion, with Smith getting the second-most votes.

This season, and certainly after the addition of Smith, Queen has been among the NFL’s elite in terms of inside linebackers. He’s totaled 97 tackles, 4.5 sacks, 11 QB hits, five passes defensed, two interceptions and a forced fumble. Both Queen and Smith have shared publicly they’re the two best linebackers in pro football.

"I don't think that's a question. I think we are."



Roquan Smith says himself and @Patrickqueen_ are the best LB duo in the league #ProBowlVote pic.twitter.com/PJCfNIBFKk — Baltimore Ravens (@Ravens) December 11, 2022

Unfortunately for Queen, the player and coach voting didn’t agree and he’ll have to wait another year for his first Pro-Bowl nod.