Sammy Watkins on rejoining the Ravens, “I know a little bit, definitely got to do a lot of catching up”

On Tuesday, the Baltimore Ravens claimed wide receiver Sammy Watkins after he was released by the Green Bay Packers. Watkins, who practiced with the Ravens on Wednesday, spoke to the media following his return to Baltimore and how much he has to re-learn the offense.

“I know a little bit,” Watkins said. “Definitely got to do a lot of catching up on certain situations in the game and certain packages but I’m a vet. I’ve been there before to where I had to pick up on stuff pretty quick. Get in the film room with coaches and catch up as fast as I can and whatever they ask me to do, whatever they ask me for I should be prepared.”

An exciting aspect of returning to Baltimore for Watkins is being rejoined with a teammate he played with in Kansas City, Demarcus Robinson.

“That’s my guy,” Watkins said. “Great to have a familiar face around. I just can’t wait to have my first game and acclimate with him and learn the offense and hopefully try to help these guys out wherever I can.”

This season, Watkins has played in nine games (all for GB) and totaled 206 yards on 13 receptions. Last season, Watkins played 13 games for Baltimore and totaled 394 yards and a touchdown on 27 catches.