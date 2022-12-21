Ravens injury updates 12/21: Tyler Huntley dealing with throwing shoulder injury

The Baltimore Ravens, who feel due for a break, didn’t get one in the latest edition of the injury report. Quarterback Lamar Jackson has not returned from his knee injury and now, backup quarterback Tyler Huntley is dealing with a right shoulder injury, which would be his throwing shoulder.

Along with the two signal callers, left tackle Ronnie Stanley is mending his ankle injury, leaving him limited for the practice. However, Stanley has received rest every week and this could be nothing more than Stanley not needing the extra reps, seeing as he’s shown up on gameday each week and bullied the opposing defensive ends and outside linebackers.

It’s looking more like the Ravens will be without veterans Marcus Peters and Calais Campbell, after both were absent for a second-straight practice for injury-related issues. Traditionally, one or both received days off early in the week but they have injury designations after leaving the Browns game due to a calf and knee injury, respectively.