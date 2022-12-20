Ravens claim WR Sammy Watkins off waivers

After being released by the Green Bay Packers yesterday, the Baltimore Ravens have claimed veteran wide receiver Sammy Watkins off waivers. According to NFL Insider Jordan Schultz, several other teams were interested in Watkins.

#Ravens have claimed WR Sammy Watkins off waivers, a source tells @theScore. Watkins was released yesterday by the #Packers.



I’m told that several teams, including the #Giants, were interested in the veteran WR. Total pro who really helped Romeo Doubs and Christian Watson in GB — Jordan Schultz (@Schultz_Report) December 20, 2022

This move coincides with today’s news of Ravens’ wide receiver Devin Duvernay suffering a foot injury in Tuesday’s practice, which reportedly “could be significant.” The Ravens could have used wide receiver help even before Duvernay’s injury came to light, though, so it’s possible they may have attempted to claim Watkins off waivers either way.

Now, though, the former No. 4 overall pick could immediately step into a starting role in Baltimore, a position he found himself in last season. The Ravens signed Watkins to a one-year, $5 million deal last offseason. In 13 games with the team, he caught 27 of 49 targets for 394 receiving yards and one touchdown.

In April, Watkins agreed to terms with the Packers, his third team in as many as three years. He had six receptions for over 100 receiving yards through the first two weeks before being placed on injured reserve in late September with a hamstring injury. Watkins returned to the field in Week 7 but caught just seven passes over the next several games, before Green Bay parted ways earlier this week.

Watkins now re-joins the Ravens with a much-different offense around him than last year, especially at the wide receiver position. With Duvernay now likely sidelined and Rashod Bateman (foot) on injured reserve, the Ravens are left with Demarcus Robinson, DeSean Jackson, James Proche and Watkins as the main core.

The Ravens also signed former Bengals’ wideout Mike Thomas to their practice squad on Tuesday, too.