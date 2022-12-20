Report: Devin Duvernay suffers potentially “significant” foot injury in practice

According to multiple reports, Baltimore Ravens’ wide receiver Devin Duvernay exited Tuesday’s practice with a foot injury. NFL Network insider Tom Pelissero indicated there is concern that the injury could be “significant.”

#Ravens WR Devin Duvernay left practice today with a foot injury and there is concern it could be significant, per sources. He’s undergoing tests now.



Baltimore claimed veteran WR Sammy Watkins off waivers today. pic.twitter.com/xcdC6SHl1E — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) December 20, 2022

Duvernay, who the Ravens selected in the third round of the 2020 NFL Draft, has set career bests in receptions (37), receiving yards (407) and touchdowns (three receiving, one rushing, one kick return) in 2022. The former Texas Longhorn also has a significant role in the Ravens’ run game, where he’s taken 12 carries for 84 yards and a score, serving as their primary jet motion player.

Duvernay has been arguably the top return man in the NFL over his three seasons, returning two kickoffs for touchdowns which led to him being named a 2021 First-team All-Pro.

With 2021 first-round pick Rashod Bateman — the team’s No. 1 wide receiver entering the season — already sidelined for the year with a foot-injury, the Ravens’ already-thin receiver room is now totally decimated.