Report: Devin Duvernay suffers potentially “significant” foot injury in practice

The third-year wideout has a career high in yards, receptions and touchdowns

By Spencer Schultz
Denver Broncos v Baltimore Ravens Photo by G Fiume/Getty Images

According to multiple reports, Baltimore Ravens’ wide receiver Devin Duvernay exited Tuesday’s practice with a foot injury. NFL Network insider Tom Pelissero indicated there is concern that the injury could be “significant.”

Duvernay, who the Ravens selected in the third round of the 2020 NFL Draft, has set career bests in receptions (37), receiving yards (407) and touchdowns (three receiving, one rushing, one kick return) in 2022. The former Texas Longhorn also has a significant role in the Ravens’ run game, where he’s taken 12 carries for 84 yards and a score, serving as their primary jet motion player.

Duvernay has been arguably the top return man in the NFL over his three seasons, returning two kickoffs for touchdowns which led to him being named a 2021 First-team All-Pro.

With 2021 first-round pick Rashod Bateman — the team’s No. 1 wide receiver entering the season — already sidelined for the year with a foot-injury, the Ravens’ already-thin receiver room is now totally decimated.

