Ravens designate rookie ILB Josh Ross to return to practice

The preseason standout will return after suffering an injury earlier in the season.

By Spencer Schultz
NFL: AUG 11 Preseason - Titans at Ravens Photo by Charles Brock/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

On Tuesday, the Baltimore Ravens designated UDFA rookie inside linebacker Josh Ross to return to practice.

Ross suffered an injury in Week 2 against the Miami Dolphins, where he played 18 special teams snaps. He was then placed on injured reserve.

Ross was a undrafted standout throughout training camp and the preseason, earning a spot on the team’s 53-man roster to begin the season. The former Michigan Wolverines’ team captain had obvious familiarity playing under current Ravens’ defensive coordinator Mike Macdonald, who coached Ross in Ann Arbor last year.

Ross racked up 20 tackles in the preseason, including 11 tackles in the Ravens’ exhibition finale. That performance put an exclamation mark on a strong preseason and helped him earn a roster spot.

Ross will likely return as a special teams contributor at some point this season.

