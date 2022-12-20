Ravens designate rookie ILB Josh Ross to return to practice

On Tuesday, the Baltimore Ravens designated UDFA rookie inside linebacker Josh Ross to return to practice.

Ross suffered an injury in Week 2 against the Miami Dolphins, where he played 18 special teams snaps. He was then placed on injured reserve.

Ravens rookie ILB Josh Ross, just designated to return, is back from IR (foot). He should help the special teams when he’s ready to play. pic.twitter.com/Th5DhD8lcI — Jonas Shaffer (@jonas_shaffer) December 20, 2022

Ross was a undrafted standout throughout training camp and the preseason, earning a spot on the team’s 53-man roster to begin the season. The former Michigan Wolverines’ team captain had obvious familiarity playing under current Ravens’ defensive coordinator Mike Macdonald, who coached Ross in Ann Arbor last year.

Ross racked up 20 tackles in the preseason, including 11 tackles in the Ravens’ exhibition finale. That performance put an exclamation mark on a strong preseason and helped him earn a roster spot.

How to Make an NFL Team as an Undrafted Free Agent: Presented by Josh Ross.



Step 1: perfectly diagnose screens, inside runs, play action, bootlegs, underneath route concepts.



Step 2: go hit, hard, and make tackles.



Step 3: make the team.



TOO FITTING his LB coach is Zach Orr. pic.twitter.com/akePDnhk9H — Spencer N. Schultz (@ravens4dummies) August 24, 2022

Ross will likely return as a special teams contributor at some point this season.