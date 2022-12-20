Ravens sign former Bengals WR Mike Thomas to practice squad

The Baltimore Ravens have added another veteran receiver to their practice squad in their never-ending search for wideout depth.

This time, it’s a familiar face in the division — Mike Thomas.

The #Ravens have signed veteran WR Michael Thomas to their practice squad. He was most recently with Cincinnati. — Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) December 20, 2022

Thomas, a former sixth-round pick, was drafted by the Los Angeles Rams with the No. 206 pick in the 2016 NFL Draft. He caught 11 passes in limited action throughout his rookie contract before signing with the Cincinnati Bengals in 2020.

Thomas added 42 catches from 2020-2022 before he was waived on November 21. Now, he will join the practice squad of a recent divisional rival.

Baltimore’s current wide receivers haven’t caught a touchdown pass since Week 3 against the New England Patriots. They have produced 1,328 yards on 172 targets, both of which are the lowest marks in the league.