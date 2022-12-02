Ravens practice updates 12/2: Two offensive linemen, Nick Boyle, Marcus Peters return

During the media available portion of practice, the following updates were spotted.

First, the Ravens saw multiple players who were dealing with illness return, including offensive linemen Daniel Faalele and Ben Cleveland, along with Nick Boyle. Cornerback Marcus Peters returned to practice after receiving two rest days on Wednesday and Thursday.

Four players were not at practice during the media availability

OT Ronnie Stanley

WR Tylan Wallace

LB Del’Shawn Phillips

OLB Jason Pierre-Paul

Pierre-Paul has received Friday’s off for vet days, so his absence is normal. This could be a vet day for Stanley, who has in the past received Friday’s off, but coming off his injury last week I wouldn’t expect this absence to be a vet day.

Ravens Head Coach John Harbaugh is scheduled to speak with media today at 1:15 p.m. ET. He may provide updates on players’ status. If not, the injury report will bring updates on injury news and players’ initial game status for their Week 13 matchup against the Denver Broncos.