Mock drafts have Ravens picking Bijan Robinson, Jalin Hyatt

With the end of college football’s regular season, nearly all of the tape on 2023 NFL Draft prospects already exists. While there are still months of rewatches, measurements, thought experiments and still the most important games yet to be played, draft season is quickly approaching. Two mock drafts have been published this week, each with the Ravens making a splash on the offensive side of the ball.

The Athletic’s Dane Brugler’s 2023 Mock Draft 1.0. had the Ravens picking Texas RB Bijan Robinson, while CBS Sports’ Ryan Wilson’s 2023 NFL Mock Draft had the Ravens selecting Tennessee WR Jalin Hyatt.

Brugler wrote about Robinson’s pairing in Baltimore —

The Ravens drafted J.K. Dobbins to be a difference-maker in their offense. With his future uncertain because of injuries, Bijan Robinson can fill that void. Using his vision and elusiveness, the Texas product can consistently force missed tackles and offer versatility as a detached wide receiver. Robinson and Lamar Jackson in the same backfield would be a nightmare for defensive coordinators.

While the Ravens have voids in other areas, the thought of Robinson is incredibly intriguing. He’s been a consistent factor in the pass game, an area Baltimore has severely lacked since Mark Ingram’s five touchdown reception performance in 2019. Robinson has caught eight passes lined up as a wide receiver, racking up 140 yards and five first downs. PFF’s Mike Renner has an interesting insight on Robinson, who is currently 25th on his big board —

This is about as high as you’ll realistically see us put a running back on the draft board. Robinson gets such a billing because he’s exactly where the NFL game is going — he is a space player who can make two-high defenses pay. His 56 broken tackles lead the nation.

As for Ryan Wilson, his logic behind the selection for Hyatt in the first round is as follows —

Hyatt wasn’t in the first-round conversation heading into the season but he’s a great example of a player taking advantage of his opportunities, thanks in large part to Hendon Hooker’s Heisman Trophy campaign. Hyatt is a bona fide deep threat who consistently stacks defensive backs who have been helpless to do much about it all season.

Wilson had Hyatt as the fifth receiver selected in the mock draft behind TCU’s Quentin Johnston, USC’s Jordan Addison, Ohio State’s Jaxon Smith-Njigba and LSU’s Kayshon Boutte. Hyatt has primarily functioned out of the slot in Josh Heupel’s offense, while being utilized as an explosive deep threat. According to PFF, Hyatt’s 633 yards on deep receptions rank third in the nation.

Baltimore will certainly need to make a splash offensively this offseason. Whether they will have extended Lamar Jackson by the time the draft commences is another story that changes the outlook of their draft approach as much as one player possibly could.