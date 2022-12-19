Packers vs. Rams MNF: Open Thread, Picks

We can assume the schedule makers to begin the season had this one circled for a heavyweight bout when they penciled it in, but it’s not looking so pretty now. Nonetheless, tonight features the Los Angeles Rams (4-9) heading to Lambeau Field to take on the Green Bay Packers (5-8).
More important than the game is obviously the Baltimore Beatdown Pick ‘Em standings.
Standings
- Kyle Barber: 138-74
- Frank Platko: 135-81
- Beatdown Readers: 132-85
- Spencer Schultz: 130-84
- Jake Louque:130-85
- Vasilis Lericos: 128-74
- Dustin Cox: 127-87
With one game remaining in Week 15, the readers have broken into the Top 3. What a time.
Now, about tonight’s game, it’s a consensus for the contributors, but where do the readers stand?
Poll
Who will win?
-
33%
Packers
-
66%
Rams
It’s pretty obvious who the oddsmakers over at DraftKings Sportsbook believe in.
Odds (Courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook)
Spread: Packers -7.5
Over/Under: 39.5
Moneyline: Packers -365, Rams +300
Game Facts (Courtesy of Yahoo! Sports)
- The Rams are 3-12 on the road against the Packers since 1982, their worst road record against any NFC opponent in that span. The three wins came in 1988, 1995 and 2006. The Packers earned a 36-28 win at Lambeau in Week 12 last season.
- The Rams snapped a six-game losing streak with a 17-16 win over the Raiders at home last Thursday. It was just their third one-point win in the last 20 seasons (also Week 10, 2011 at Cleveland and Week 17, 2021 at Baltimore).
- The Rams have just 13 points on their 14 total takeaways this season, half as many points as any other team (Denver ranks No. 31 with 26 takeaway points). The Packers have allowed 35 giveaway points on their 17 turnovers this season, tied for fifth fewest in the league.
