What are the odds? Ravens are touchdown favorites over Falcons

Following a 13-3 loss to the Cleveland Browns, the oddsmakers over at DraftKings sportsbook are still heavy believers in the Baltimore Ravens. Their opening odds have the Ravens favored over the Atlanta Falcons in Week 16 by a touchdown.

Odds

Spread: Ravens -7

Over/Under: 40

Moneyline: Ravens -285, Falcons +240

It’s clear the oddsmakers are expecting quarterback Lamar Jackson to play on Christmas Eve. To have the Ravens favored by a touchdown after failing to score a touchdown for the first time since before Jackson was the starting quarterback echoes the confidence in Jackson returning.

Another great factor in giving the Ravens the favored odds likely includes their defense being the second NFL start for rookie quarterback Desmond Ridder, who didn’t exactly wow anybody going 13-of-26 for 97 yards and was sacked four times. Ridder against a potent defense is a recipe for a Ravens victory, though, we’ll find out later on Monday if the Ravens will have their full defense after both cornerback Marcus Peters and defensive end Calais Campbell exited Saturday’s game with injury.

If you’re gambling on NFL games, consider doing so at DraftKings Sportsbook, official sponsor of SB Nation and Baltimore Beatdown.