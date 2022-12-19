Ravens News 12/19: Offense in Shambles and more

Ravens What to know: The Ravens’ offense is in shambles. Saturday marked the first time Baltimore was held to three or fewer points in a regular-season game since 2008. It’s been a tough stretch for the Ravens, who have been held to 16 or fewer points in three consecutive games — the team’s worst such rut since 2000. Backup quarterback Tyler Huntley couldn’t push the ball downfield (138 yards passing), but Baltimore’s problems won’t be totally solved even if Jackson (knee) returns for the next game. Over his past nine outings, Jackson has thrown seven touchdown passes and five interceptions. Can the Ravens still win the AFC North? This loss put a dent in Baltimore’s hopes to capture the division and opened the door for the Bengals to take control. Baltimore’s chances to win the AFC North dropped to 52% with the loss, according to ESPN’s Football Power Index. The Ravens showed no signs of panic after the deflating defeat in Cleveland, though, and they know they can take the division if they win out. Baltimore’s final three games are home against the Falcons and Steelers before finishing the regular season at the Bengals.

NFL Week 15 Saturday grades - Jeff Kerr

Ravens D+ The Ravens did nothing well other than run the ball and they repeatedly shot themselves in the foot. I can’t in good conscience give them an ‘F’ for a game they played without their starting quarterback, but it was bad.

Five Thoughts on Ravens’ Loss in Cleveland - Ryan Mink

The Ravens ran the ball well again, but not much else. The Ravens’ formula for offensive success in Cleveland seemed straight forward. Baltimore has the No. 2-ranked rushing attack in the league, as J.K. Dobbins, Gus Edwards, and the offensive line were rolling. Conversely, the Browns have struggled to stop the run, and they lost one of their starting inside linebackers this week. It was a major mismatch in the Ravens’ favor. Baltimore won that matchup handily, piling up 198 rushing yards. And yet the Ravens scored just three points. “We did the things we do well well once again. Classic Ravens football,” guard Kevin Zeitler said. “But some of the things that have been biting us came back to bite us once again.” Dobbins ran for 125 yards and averaged 9.6 yards per carry. Edwards rumbled for 55 yards and 7.9 yards per carry. But the two combined for just 20 carries. Tyler Huntley threw 30 times, doing so for just 138 yards in a quick-release attack. The Ravens can’t run it every single play, but it felt like a gift to the defense every time they dropped back to pass in this game. The Ravens’ passing attack was not good enough and it hasn’t been good enough for some time. And their problems in the red zone are an issue they haven’t been able to put more than a short-term Band-Aid over. This time, it got worse as they not only didn’t score touchdowns, but also turned the ball over. Lamar Jackson being sidelined for a second-straight week by a knee injury is absolutely a contributing factor in the passing struggles, but it’s not the only factor. It’s understood that the Ravens’ ground attack is their bread and butter, but Baltimore’s passing attack has to be better than this. The Ravens have scored just two touchdowns in their past three games. That isn’t going to cut it. This defense is good, but not that good.