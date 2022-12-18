 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Baltimore Beatdown Pick ‘Em Week 15: Leftovers aplenty

The weekend of fun continues!

By Kyle P Barber
/ new
Minnesota Vikings v Detroit Lions Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images

Check out DraftKings Sportsbook, the official sportsbook partner of SB Nation.

After Saturday kicked off the first of two weekends of football, we’re back to close out some picks for the Baltimore Beatdown Pick ‘Em!

Standings

  1. Kyle Barber: 133-73
  2. Frank Platko: 131-79
  3. Spencer Schultz: 128-82
  4. Beatdown Readers: 125-81
  5. Jake Louque: 125-84
  6. Dustin Cox: 124-84
  7. Vasilis Lericos: 123-73

Yep, you’re reading that correctly. The Beatdown readers are three games out from making the podium in the Pick ‘Em. It was a rope-a-dope the entire time, wasn’t it?

Consensus Picks

Lone Wolf Selections

  • Jake Louque, who hit on his lone-wolf selection of the Browns on Saturday, is now double-dipping on the solo picks today taking the Raiders > Patriots and Giants > Commanders.
  • Dustin Cox is also double-dipping in lone-wolf selections, going Jets > Lions and Titans > Chargers.

Poll

Who will win?

This poll is closed

  • 75%
    Eagles
    (6 votes)
  • 25%
    Bears
    (2 votes)
8 votes total Vote Now

Poll

Who will win?

This poll is closed

  • 44%
    Falcons
    (4 votes)
  • 55%
    Saints
    (5 votes)
9 votes total Vote Now

Poll

Who will win?

This poll is closed

  • 66%
    Lions
    (6 votes)
  • 33%
    Jets
    (3 votes)
9 votes total Vote Now

Poll

Who will win?

This poll is closed

  • 33%
    Steelers
    (3 votes)
  • 66%
    Panthers
    (6 votes)
9 votes total Vote Now

Poll

Who will win?

This poll is closed

  • 66%
    Cowboys
    (6 votes)
  • 33%
    Jaguars
    (3 votes)
9 votes total Vote Now

Poll

Who will win?

This poll is closed

  • 77%
    Chiefs
    (7 votes)
  • 22%
    Texans
    (2 votes)
9 votes total Vote Now

Poll

Who will win?

This poll is closed

  • 61%
    Broncos
    (8 votes)
  • 38%
    Cardinals
    (5 votes)
13 votes total Vote Now

Poll

Who will win?

This poll is closed

  • 61%
    Patriots
    (8 votes)
  • 38%
    Raiders
    (5 votes)
13 votes total Vote Now

Poll

Who will win?

This poll is closed

  • 30%
    Titans
    (4 votes)
  • 69%
    Chargers
    (9 votes)
13 votes total Vote Now

Poll

Who will win?

This poll is closed

  • 71%
    Bengals
    (10 votes)
  • 28%
    Buccaneers
    (4 votes)
14 votes total Vote Now

Poll

Who will win?

view results
  • 35%
    Giants
    (5 votes)
  • 64%
    Commanders
    (9 votes)
14 votes total Vote Now

More From Baltimore Beatdown

Loading comments...