Baltimore Beatdown Pick ‘Em Week 15: Leftovers aplenty

After Saturday kicked off the first of two weekends of football, we’re back to close out some picks for the Baltimore Beatdown Pick ‘Em!

Standings

Kyle Barber: 133-73 Frank Platko: 131-79 Spencer Schultz: 128-82 Beatdown Readers: 125-81 Jake Louque: 125-84 Dustin Cox: 124-84 Vasilis Lericos: 123-73

Yep, you’re reading that correctly. The Beatdown readers are three games out from making the podium in the Pick ‘Em. It was a rope-a-dope the entire time, wasn’t it?

Consensus Picks

Lone Wolf Selections

Jake Louque, who hit on his lone-wolf selection of the Browns on Saturday, is now double-dipping on the solo picks today taking the Raiders > Patriots and Giants > Commanders.

Dustin Cox is also double-dipping in lone-wolf selections, going Jets > Lions and Titans > Chargers.

Poll Who will win? This poll is closed 75% Eagles (6 votes)

25% Bears (2 votes) 8 votes total Vote Now

Poll Who will win? This poll is closed 44% Falcons (4 votes)

55% Saints (5 votes) 9 votes total Vote Now

Poll Who will win? This poll is closed 66% Lions (6 votes)

33% Jets (3 votes) 9 votes total Vote Now

Poll Who will win? This poll is closed 33% Steelers (3 votes)

66% Panthers (6 votes) 9 votes total Vote Now

Poll Who will win? This poll is closed 66% Cowboys (6 votes)

33% Jaguars (3 votes) 9 votes total Vote Now

Poll Who will win? This poll is closed 77% Chiefs (7 votes)

22% Texans (2 votes) 9 votes total Vote Now

Poll Who will win? This poll is closed 61% Broncos (8 votes)

38% Cardinals (5 votes) 13 votes total Vote Now

Poll Who will win? This poll is closed 61% Patriots (8 votes)

38% Raiders (5 votes) 13 votes total Vote Now

Poll Who will win? This poll is closed 30% Titans (4 votes)

69% Chargers (9 votes) 13 votes total Vote Now

Poll Who will win? This poll is closed 71% Bengals (10 votes)

28% Buccaneers (4 votes) 14 votes total Vote Now