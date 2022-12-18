Baltimore Beatdown Pick ‘Em Week 15: Leftovers aplenty

Check out DraftKings Sportsbook, the official sportsbook partner of SB Nation.
After Saturday kicked off the first of two weekends of football, we’re back to close out some picks for the Baltimore Beatdown Pick ‘Em!
Standings
- Kyle Barber: 133-73
- Frank Platko: 131-79
- Spencer Schultz: 128-82
- Beatdown Readers: 125-81
- Jake Louque: 125-84
- Dustin Cox: 124-84
- Vasilis Lericos: 123-73
Yep, you’re reading that correctly. The Beatdown readers are three games out from making the podium in the Pick ‘Em. It was a rope-a-dope the entire time, wasn’t it?
Consensus Picks
- Kansas City Chiefs > Houston Texans
- Philadelphia Eagles > Chicago Bears
- Cincinnati Bengals > Tampa Bay Buccaneers
- Green Bay Packers > Los Angeles Rams
Lone Wolf Selections
- Jake Louque, who hit on his lone-wolf selection of the Browns on Saturday, is now double-dipping on the solo picks today taking the Raiders > Patriots and Giants > Commanders.
- Dustin Cox is also double-dipping in lone-wolf selections, going Jets > Lions and Titans > Chargers.
Poll
Who will win?
This poll is closed
-
75%
Eagles
-
25%
Bears
Poll
Who will win?
This poll is closed
-
44%
Falcons
-
55%
Saints
Poll
Who will win?
This poll is closed
-
66%
Lions
-
33%
Jets
Poll
Who will win?
This poll is closed
-
33%
Steelers
-
66%
Panthers
Poll
Who will win?
This poll is closed
-
66%
Cowboys
-
33%
Jaguars
Poll
Who will win?
This poll is closed
-
77%
Chiefs
-
22%
Texans
Poll
Who will win?
This poll is closed
-
61%
Broncos
-
38%
Cardinals
Poll
Who will win?
This poll is closed
-
61%
Patriots
-
38%
Raiders
Poll
Who will win?
This poll is closed
-
30%
Titans
-
69%
Chargers
Poll
Who will win?
This poll is closed
-
71%
Bengals
-
28%
Buccaneers
Poll
Who will win?
-
35%
Giants
-
64%
Commanders
