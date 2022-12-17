Staff reactions to the Ravens 13-3 loss to the Browns

Below are the reactions from the Baltimore Beatdown staff regarding the Baltimore Ravens 13-3 loss to the Cleveland Browns.

Brutal loss that felt like such a simple victory. Run the football against one of the NFL’s worst run defenses that saw defensive end Jadeveon Clowney exit early in the game.

The defense held the Browns to 13 points while the run game bullied for 180 yards on 20 carries. But that wasn’t enough, as seen by the three points scored.

The loss was a culmination of the usual suspects: Red zone struggles, questionable play calling and all-too-often clock issues that after two games of absence, returned.

This team was constructed to run the ball and bully those before them. Their offensive line is back and healthy, and their running back tandem appears at around 90-percent health, though they’re missing Dobbins’ sixth gear. It was enough to overcome their opponent but they didn’t stick to their philosophy, as noted by Dobbins not getting a single fourth quarter carry and Edwards only getting one in the final frame. — Kyle Barber

No sugarcoating, this was a damaging loss for Baltimore. John Harbaugh and Eric DeCosta constructed a depth chart built for this style contest.

Lamar Jackson’s absence is a massive caveat, of course. Nevertheless, recurring issues continue to plague the offense.

Every week it becomes more apparent this version of the Ravens offense already peaked. Changes seem inevitable, the question is when and how many. — Vasilis Lericos

The Ravens’ offensive struggle bus since their Week 10 bye reached a new low in Cleveland. With Tyler Huntley starting and this group of pass-catchers, the Ravens’ passing attack is extremely limited. They simply cannot push the ball downfield. Continued issues in play clock management, red zone scoring and dropped passes, among other things, have been reoccurring regardless of who is under center, though. When you cough up two turnovers, turn the ball over on downs three times, and miss two field goals, it’s very difficult to win. The Browns left the door open for the Ravens several times and they could never establish momentum. This was a frustrating defeat that now has the Ravens behind the 8 ball for the division lead. — Frank Platko