Ravens vs. Browns final: Mass confusion and frustration with the offense

Make it make sense.

By Kyle P Barber
Baltimore Ravens Training Camp Photo by Scott Taetsch/Getty Images

A near-perfect matchup was placed before the Baltimore Ravens offense.

They had all five offensive linemen healthy, with running backs J.K. Dobbins and Gus Edwards both active.

Their opponent? The Cleveland Browns defense which ranked No. 30 against the run by DVOA, per Football Outsiders.

Though the offense was without their starting quarterback, there’s no better way on a cold, windy December night in Cleveland to protect your quarterback by leaning on the rushing attack. Curiously, it wasn’t what the offense did, as Huntley finished with 30 pass attempts.

Media expressed their frustration as they watched the Ravens suffer a 13-3 defeat in a game where the Dobbins & Edwards tandem totaled 180 yards on 20 carries.

This felt like a game Dobbins would finally crack more than 15 carries in a game, something he’s mentioned in the past. At the end of the third quarter, it looked inevitable when he ripped off a 37-yard rush to get the Ravens near midfield down 10. However, that was Dobbins’ last carry of the game, ending his night at 13 carries for 125 yards, good for 9.6 yards per carry.

It wasn’t solely Dobbins dominating, either. Edwards gashed the Browns porous run defense for 55 yards on seven carries (7.9 YPC). In the fourth quarter, Edwards received one carry.

The construction of this offense was built for this type of game. Dismantle your opponent with a run game that cannot be stopped by the likes of an inferior defense. That’s what was projected this offseason when they re-signed their Pro Bowl fullback, drafted two tight ends and essentially built with the 2019 offense in mind. Utilize the talent in the backfield with—or without, Lamar Jackson. The line and the backs are talented enough to do so, as shown by their performance.

This was a game all in the Ravens’ favor. It ended with three points on account of suspect play-calling, questionable decisions and familiar play clock issues having to do with telecommunication malfunctions.

