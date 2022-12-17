Ravens vs. Browns inactives: David Ojabo ACTIVE

The Baltimore Ravens and Cleveland Browns inactives lists have been released.

Baltimore Ravens

QB Lamar Jackson

CB Pepe Williams

RB Kenyan Drake

ILB Josh Bynes

OL Ben Cleveland

TE Charlie Kolar

Officially, rookie outside linebacker and 2022 second-round pick David Ojabo will be active. Fan excitement surrounding the highly-touted edge prospect has been felt since he was activated to the roster back in late October. Now, the Ravens can see what they have in the young pass rusher who suffered a torn Achilles back in March.

After being active and a part of the success of the rushing attack with Kevin Zeitler out is Ben Cleveland. This is a good sign as Zeitler will be back in action today, protecting backup quarterback Tyler Huntley.

This will be the second game absent for quarterback Lamar Jackson. There are reports he hopes to practice this week and a possible option to play against the Atlanta Falcons next week.

Cleveland Browns