Ravens vs. Browns: Open thread

The Baltimore Ravens (9-4) are in Ohio today as they look to go 2-0 against the Cleveland Browns (5-8) in 2022.

Pre-Game Reads

Interesting Facts (courtesy Yahoo! Sports)

When the Ravens beat the Browns in Week 7, it was head coach John Harbaugh’s 24th career win against the Browns. He needs one more win against the Browns to match long-time Steelers coach Chuck Noll for the most wins against the Browns all-time.

Last week’s victory over the Pittsburgh Steelers marked the Ravens’ fifth game won by five or fewer points this season, tied for the most in the NFL.

The Browns scored a season-low 10 points in a road loss to the Bengals last week, 23-10. Cleveland has committed at least one turnover in each of its last 10 games, the franchise’s longest streak in a season since 21017 (also 10).

Ravens LB Roquan Smith recorded a sack and interception against the Steelers in Week 14. He is the only NFL player this season with at least four sacks and three interceptions.

Homage Ravens Starter Jacket $145 Inspired by the classic designs of the 80s/90s, HOMAGE x Starter Satin Jackets are built for the sidelines, with all the classic details of the original: full-snap buttons, slip pockets, elbow stripes and the essential custom interior patch. $145 at HOMAGE

Social Media

As always, I do ask for you to please follow and ‘like’ us on various social media outlets. Support us!