Baltimore Beatdown Pick ‘Em: Saturday Edition

A triple-header featuring the Ravens!

By Kyle P Barber
Buffalo Bills v Miami Dolphins

The NFL’s Saturday triple-header kicks off a weekend slate of football and that means Baltimore Beatdown has picks to vote on and brag about. Let’s get right into it.

Current Standings

  1. Kyle Barber: 131-72
  2. Frank Platko: 129-78
  3. Spencer Schultz: 124-81

Beatdown Readers: 123-80

Minnesota Vikings vs. Indianapolis Colts — 1 p.m. ET

Odds (Courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook)

Spread: Vikings -3.5
Over/Under: 47.5
Moneyline: Vikings -195, Colts +165

Poll

Who will win?

This poll is closed

  • 91%
    Vikings
    (80 votes)
  • 8%
    Colts
    (7 votes)
87 votes total Vote Now

Cleveland Browns vs. Baltimore Ravens — 4:30 p.m. ET

Odds

Spread: Browns +2.5
Over/Under: 38
Moneyline: Browns -140, Ravens +120

Poll

Who will win?

view results
  • 16%
    Browns
    (20 votes)
  • 83%
    Ravens
    (104 votes)
124 votes total Vote Now

Buffalo Bills vs. Miami Dolphins — 8:15 p.m. ET

Odds

Spread: Bills -7
Over/Under: 44
Moneyline: Bills -325, Dolphins +270

Poll

Who will win?

view results
  • 77%
    Bills
    (84 votes)
  • 22%
    Dolphins
    (24 votes)
108 votes total Vote Now

Picks

The Beatdown gang is pretty settled on the picks this week. It’s a consensus pick with the Vikings over the Colts and the Bills defeating the Dolphins. However, Jake Louque is the lone-wolf pick, taking the Browns over the Ravens as the lone dissent among all picks.

