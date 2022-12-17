Baltimore Beatdown Pick ‘Em: Saturday Edition

The NFL’s Saturday triple-header kicks off a weekend slate of football and that means Baltimore Beatdown has picks to vote on and brag about. Let’s get right into it.
Current Standings
- Kyle Barber: 131-72
- Frank Platko: 129-78
- Spencer Schultz: 124-81
Beatdown Readers: 123-80
Minnesota Vikings vs. Indianapolis Colts — 1 p.m. ET
Odds (Courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook)
Spread: Vikings -3.5
Over/Under: 47.5
Moneyline: Vikings -195, Colts +165
Who will win?
91%
Vikings
8%
Colts
Cleveland Browns vs. Baltimore Ravens — 4:30 p.m. ET
Odds
Spread: Browns +2.5
Over/Under: 38
Moneyline: Browns -140, Ravens +120
Who will win?
16%
Browns
83%
Ravens
Buffalo Bills vs. Miami Dolphins — 8:15 p.m. ET
Odds
Spread: Bills -7
Over/Under: 44
Moneyline: Bills -325, Dolphins +270
Who will win?
77%
Bills
22%
Dolphins
Picks
The Beatdown gang is pretty settled on the picks this week. It’s a consensus pick with the Vikings over the Colts and the Bills defeating the Dolphins. However, Jake Louque is the lone-wolf pick, taking the Browns over the Ravens as the lone dissent among all picks.
