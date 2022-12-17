Ravens vs. Browns: How to watch, game time, TV schedule, streaming and more

The Baltimore Ravens are slated for a Saturday game against the Cleveland Browns for Week 15. Here’s how you can watch today’s game!

Baltimore Ravens (9-4) @ Cleveland Browns (5-8)

Date: Saturday, December 17, 2022

Time: 4:30 p.m. ET

Location: FirstEnergy Stadium, Cleveland, Ohio

Broadcast

Channel: NFL Network / WBAL Ch. 11 (Baltimore)

Announcers: Rich Eisen (play-by-play), Kurt Warner (analyst), Stacey Dales & Steve Wyche (sidelines)

Radio

National Radio: Westwood One Sports

National Announcers: John Sadak (play-by-play), Mike Golic (analyst)

Local radio: WBAL (1090 AM) and 98Rock (97.9 FM) / SiriusXM Ch. 82 or 226

Live radio stream: BaltimoreRavens.com (desktop or in-market mobile users) and the Ravens Mobile app (in-market users only)

Announcers: Gerry Sandusky (play-by-play), Rod Woodson (analyst)

Spanish radio: TICO Sports (1050 AM and 93.5 FM), BaltimoreRavens.com and the Ravens Mobile app (in-market users only)

Spanish Announcers: David Andrade (play-by-play), Allen Gutierrez (analyst)

Gambling

Spread: Ravens +2.5

Over/Under: 38.5

Moneyline: Ravens +130, Browns -150

If you’re considering gambling on games, you can find odds at DraftKings Sportsbook.