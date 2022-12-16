Report: Ravens OLB David Ojabo to debut vs. Browns

According to The Score’s Jordan Schultz, the Baltimore Ravens will have rookie outside linebacker David Ojabo debut on Saturday against the Cleveland Browns.

Ojabo, 22, has waited some time for his debut after the Ravens activated him back on October 31. Since then, he’s been practicing and getting up to speed. Though many have been anxiously awaiting Ojabo’s debut, Ravens Head Coach John Harbaugh kept the same mantra that he did not practice throughout the entire offseason, training camp or preseason due to a torn Achilles he suffered during his Pro Day on March 19.

Now, just over seven weeks after joining the roster, it appears the Ravens are ready to put Ojabo on the field.

It’ll be interesting how the Ravens plan to utilize Ojabo. Right now they’ve been rotating in pass rushers Justin Houston and Jason Pierre-Paul on certain passing situations to get after the quarterback. Would they decrease their snaps to accompany Ojabo or will they put him on the field in earlier downs to help defend against the run? The Browns run game features Nick Chubb, who is among the NFL’s best, so it would be quite a test if he’s given early-down snaps as opposed to third-and-long situations.