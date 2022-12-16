Reacts Results: Majority of fans back to being confident

Each week, Baltimore Beatdown polls Ravens fans on their confidence in the team heading in the right direction. In the latest iteration, the majority of Ravens fans are back to being confident in the teams’ direction.

It’s quite striking to see the Ravens fans more excitable about a team that is—mind you— in first place in the AFC North (with tiebreakers over the Cincinnati Bengals), are 6-1 in their last seven games and are 9-4 on the season. The team has managed to claim victory in the hardest of ways, playing their third-string quarterback in Pittsburgh. But, check social media and the same gripes still remain— some warranted.

We also polled the same fans on if they believe the Ravens will win the AFC North. The majority of fans believe so.

Of course, the North is not enough. Not for a fanbase nearly a decade past witnessing their city’s heroes hoist the Lombardi Trophy. Not since they haven’t made it past the divisional round of the playoffs with Lamar Jackson as their starting quarterback.

Speaking of, the Ravens will be without Jackson against the Cleveland Browns in Week 15, which could be reason for the majority to not be greater. Some are not going to feel confident if your former MVP-winning quarterback isn’t on the field on Sundays, or, in this case for the next two weeks, Saturdays.

