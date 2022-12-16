Ravens vs. Browns: Key matchups

The Baltimore Ravens will travel to face the Cleveland Browns on Saturday in their second meeting of the 2022 season. The Ravens will once again be without quarterback Lamar Jackson while Deshaun Watson will make his third start for the Browns. What are some of the key matchups for Saturday’s AFC North showdown?

Myles Garrett vs. Ronnie Stanley

Left tackle Ronnie Stanley returned to game action last week after missing the previous two games with an ankle injury. The former All-Pro will face one of his toughest challenges of the season this week as he faces defensive end Myles Garrett.

According to PFF, Garrett has accumulated 58 pressures — sixth-most in the NFL — to go with 13 sacks this season. Meanwhile, Stanley has allowed just seven pressures (two against Cleveland in Week 7) and zero sacks in seven games, according to PFF. Stanley is coming off his worst game of the season as he allowed four pressures against the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Ravens’ rushing attack vs. Browns’ run defense

Without Jackson at the helm, Baltimore will likely stick to a run-heavy game plan. The Ravens rushed for a total of 215 yards against the Pittsburgh Steelers in Week 14. Running back J.K. Dobbins accounted for 120 rushing yards and a touchdown on 15 carries in his return to action, while Gus Edwards racked up another 66 yards on 13 carries.

The Browns on the other hand have struggled to defend the run this season. Cleveland has allowed the 11th-most rushing yards and fourth-most rushing touchdowns through 14 weeks of the season. The Ravens rushed for 160 yards against the Browns in their first meeting of the season.

Nick Chubb vs. Ravens’ front 7

Baltimore’s defense has allowed the second-fewest rushing yards in the NFL through 14 weeks. The combination of a strong defensive line and a dynamic duo at inside linebacker has given the Ravens one of the toughest units to run the ball effectively against. Cleveland will certainly try to, however, with star running back Nick Chubb leading the attack. The Browns have rushed for 1,943 yards — fifth-most in the NFL — with Chubb accounting for 1,153 yards and 12 touchdowns on the ground.

With Watson struggling in his return to football, Cleveland is likely to lean on the running game to alleviate pressure off their new quarterback against a staunch defense. Chubb rushed for 91 yards and a touchdown on 16 carries in Week 7 against Baltimore, prior to the Ravens trading for inside linebacker Roquan Smith.