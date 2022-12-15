Seahawks vs. 49ers TNF: Open Thread, Picks

A divisional matchup with NFC playoff odds hanging in the balance is on the schedule for Thursday Night football between the hosting Seattle Seahawks (7-6) and the San Francisco 49ers (9-4).

Along with the matchup comes Baltimore Beatdown’s picks on Tallysight, and odds courtesy of DraftKings sportsbook.

Odds

Spread: 49ers -3.5

Over/Under: 43

Moneyline: 49ers -180, Seahawks +155

Check out DraftKings Sportsbook, the official sportsbook partner of SB Nation.

Picks

After quarterback Brock Purdy defeated the Tampa Bay Buccaneers earlier this week, many are believing in the 9ers, their run game and the defense to hold strong on the road on a short week. The Beatdown gang are nearly in unison, taking the 49ers. However, Spencer Schultz is going lone-wolf on the selection, as he hopes to make up ground in the Pick ‘Em.

Are Ravens fans in agreement with the staff majority, or are you hanging with Spenny Powers?