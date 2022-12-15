Ravens injury updates 12/15: Tyler Huntley passes concussion protocol, Lamar Jackson ruled OUT

The Baltimore Ravens injury report and game status designations have been released. The biggest update comes in the form of backup quarterback Tyler Huntley clearing concussion protocol.

According to Huntley, he passed concussion protocol on Wednesday evening. Earlier that day, he was a full participant in practice. I discussed how this was possible yesterday if that was the case, but to summarize:

Huntley is a quarterback and does not take part in physical contact in practices. Therefore, he can fully participate in practice while under Phase 4 of the NFL’s Return to Participation Protocol following a concussion.

The Ravens also ruled out quarterback Lamar Jackson after not practicing all week due to the knee injury he sustained against the Denver Broncos in Week 13.

The Ravens also placed tackle Morgan Moses (knee), punter Jordan Stout (right knee) and guard Kevin Zeitler.

Special Teams Coordinator Chris Horton was asked if there’s concern for Stout’s injury keeping him out of the game on Saturday.

“Not at all,” Horton said. “He was out there [practicing]; he was out there [on Wednesday.] He’s doing well.”