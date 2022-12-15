 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Ravens injury updates 12/15: Tyler Huntley passes concussion protocol, Lamar Jackson ruled OUT

The Ravens have their No. 2 quarterback available for Saturday

By Kyle P Barber
/ new
Baltimore Ravens v Chicago Bears Photo by Jamie Sabau/Getty Images

The Baltimore Ravens injury report and game status designations have been released. The biggest update comes in the form of backup quarterback Tyler Huntley clearing concussion protocol.

According to Huntley, he passed concussion protocol on Wednesday evening. Earlier that day, he was a full participant in practice. I discussed how this was possible yesterday if that was the case, but to summarize:
Huntley is a quarterback and does not take part in physical contact in practices. Therefore, he can fully participate in practice while under Phase 4 of the NFL’s Return to Participation Protocol following a concussion.

The Ravens also ruled out quarterback Lamar Jackson after not practicing all week due to the knee injury he sustained against the Denver Broncos in Week 13.

The Ravens also placed tackle Morgan Moses (knee), punter Jordan Stout (right knee) and guard Kevin Zeitler.

Special Teams Coordinator Chris Horton was asked if there’s concern for Stout’s injury keeping him out of the game on Saturday.

“Not at all,” Horton said. “He was out there [practicing]; he was out there [on Wednesday.] He’s doing well.”

In This Stream

Ravens vs. Browns: Everything you need to know for Week 15

View all 7 stories

Next Up In NFL

Loading comments...