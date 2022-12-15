Ravens News 12/15: Double Coverage and more

Andrews had two catches for 17 yards Week 14 against the Steelers, and his last touchdown catch was Week 6 against the Giants. Over his past six games, Andrews has averaged 36 receiving yards. Offensive Coordinator Greg Roman said it’s a weekly cat-and-mouse game, looking for ways to counter how opponents are defending Andrews. “They’re paying a lot of attention to him,” Roman said. “There are times where he’s just purely getting doubled. There’s a lot of ways to build a double, but he’s getting doubled a lot, more than he ever has in a lot of variety of different ways. “There’s times where you can design some things to beat a double team, and there’s times where the ball has to go elsewhere, or else…you’re playing with fire trying to throw it into the defensive coverage.”

Anthony Brown is testament to Ravens’ approach to signing undrafted rookies - Jeff Zrebiec

In his NFL debut, Brown completed just 3 of 5 passes for 16 yards. However, his 7-yard completion to tight end Mark Andrews on third-and-4 in the fourth quarter helped prolong a nearly eight-minute drive, leading to a Justin Tucker field goal that ultimately stood as the winning points. Otherwise, Brown directed the Ravens’ offense in a hostile environment, didn’t make mistakes, handled the ball well and did an admirable job milking as much time off the play clock as possible in the fourth quarter. Teams are allowed to bring in 30 prospects for interviews before the draft. The Ravens don’t just use those visits to get a look at players they’re considering selecting on Days 1 and 2 of the draft. They traditionally use some of the 30 allotted visits on players who are projected late-round picks or undrafted free agents. By getting potential undrafted free agents into the building and around their coaches, the Ravens start building relationships that can help them once college free agents begin deciding what NFL team to join. That process ultimately helped them land Huntley after he went undrafted out of the University of Utah in 2020, and Brown after he wasn’t taken in April. Brown said he met with head coach John Harbaugh, offensive coordinator Greg Roman, quarterbacks coach James Urban and assistant quarterbacks coach Kerry Dixon, and they sold him on how he’d fit with the team. That, plus the organization’s reputation, was enough for him to sign a Ravens contract.

“In our room, our mindset basically is, like, ‘If they can’t run the ball, they can’t win,’” defensive lineman Broderick Washington said Tuesday. “And that’s just kind of what we go with, really.” The Ravens aren’t letting anyone run the ball these days. The Steelers finished with 65 yards (3.3 per carry), the sixth straight opponent the Ravens have held to fewer than 90 overall, and the fifth team they’ve beaten in that stretch. Since Week 9, the Ravens lead the league in yards allowed per carry (2.8) and in run defense efficiency. According to the analytics website Football Outsiders, no defensive group has a higher defense-adjusted value over average than the Ravens’ run defense over the past two-plus months. Only two offensive units have a higher DVOA in that stretch: the passing attacks for the now Jimmy Garoppolo-less San Francisco 49ers and the banged-up New York Giants.

