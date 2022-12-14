Ravens injury updates 12/14: Tyler Huntley FULL participant in practice

The Baltimore Ravens have released their practice report for Wednesday as the team approaches their Saturday matchup against the Cleveland Browns. A big update followed the release, as backup quarterback Tyler Huntley, has returned to full participation in practice.From what I could find, Huntley’s full participation means he’s been cleared to practice and play this Saturday.

According to the NFL’s Return to Participation Protocol following a concussion (the latest information I could find on the matter), Huntley becoming a full participant in practice could mean he has cleared concussion protocol. However, it’s tricky to tell.

Phase 4

The player continues cardiovascular, strength and balance training team-based sports-specific exercise, and participation in non-contact football activities [e.g. throwing, catching, running and other position-specific activities]. Neurocognitive and balance testing should be completed no later than the end of Phase 4 with the results interpreted as back to baseline.

Huntley, at minimum, has reached Phase 4 as he couldn’t be a full participant if not. But, there could be an argument to be made that he is not in Phase 5. Here’s why.

Phase 5

“Upon clearance by the Club physician for full football activity involving contact, the player must be examined by the Independent Neurological Consultant (INC) assigned to his Club. If the INC concurs with the Club physician that the player’s concussion has resolved, he may participate in his Club’s next practice or game.”

There’s an argument that could be made that Huntley is not involved in physical contact in practice ever as he’s a quarterback and therefore can participate fully without being fully cleared. Unlike, say, an offensive lineman, Huntley isn’t in contact with others or ever hit, therefore he can fully practice without contact.

However, we’ll find out tomorrow his full status as it wasn’t shared during Wednesday’s media availability.

As for the rest of the injury report, only quarterback Lamar Jackson (knee) was absent for injury reasons.