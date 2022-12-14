Share All sharing options for: Ravens vs. Browns: Everything you need to know for Week 15

The Baltimore Ravens are headed to Ohio as they once again face off against the Cleveland Browns. This will be the first time they’ve faced an AFC North foe twice this season.

Quarterback Situations

The Baltimore Ravens are hoping to get backup quarterback Tyler Huntley back on the football field for Saturday after suffering a concussion against the Pittsburgh Steelers on Sunday. If he’s unable to go, all hopes appear to lie on third-string undrafted rookie Anthony Brown.

Meanwhile, the Browns are trotting out Deshaun Watson after he concluded an 11-game suspension for violating the NFL’s personal-conduct policy per the terms of a settlement reached between the league and the NFL Players Association. The suspension was due to sexual misconduct where Watson had 24 women file civil lawsuits against him alleging he committed sexual misconduct during massage therapy sessions.

Different Ends of the Defensive Spectrum

Entering the season, both the Browns and Ravens were expecting to be among the best on defense in the NFL. The Ravens struggled early, notably against the Miami Dolphins and Buffalo Bills. But, after the early stumbles and a trade deadline acquisition of linebacker Roquan Smith, the Ravens are top 10 in overall DVOA (8), pass DVOA (10) and rush DVOA (7). The Browns, however, are struggling, being ranked No. 20 in pass DVOA and No. 30 in rush DVOA.

Don’t forget to check out all of our coverage below for this week’s game!