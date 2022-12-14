Ravens News 12/14: Opposite Directions and more

14. BALTIMORE RAVENS: S KYLE HAMILTON, NOTRE DAME Overall Rookie Grade: 78.9 (Rank: 2/26) Principal Opponent: TE PAT FREIERMUTH Week 14 Snaps: 50 This week saw Kyle Hamilton set a new single-game high for snaps, exceeding the 42 he played in his NFL debut in Week 1. He tallied four tackles, one of which was a defensive stop, but he also allowed a catch each time the ball was thrown into his coverage, one of which went for a touchdown. Hamilton’s best games have come when he has had a smaller role within the defense this season. 25. BALTIMORE RAVENS: C TYLER LINDERBAUM, IOWA Overall Rookie Grade: 74.4 (Rank: 1/4 ) Principal Opponent: DI TYSON ALUALU Week 14 Snaps: 61 Linderbaum had the best game of his season this week against the Pittsburgh Steelers. He earned a PFF run-blocking grade of 90.9, the first time he has even cleared 80.0 in that area, and he allowed only one pressure all game as a pass-blocker. Linderbaum’s movement skills are evident every time he plays, and his last two weeks have been a notable uptick in pass protection.

9. Baltimore Ravens (9-4) Week 14 ranking: 9 Offense: 12 Defense: 11 Special teams: 2 The Ravens’ offense and defense have similar efficiencies, but they are two sides of the ball going in opposite directions. Lamar Jackson and the offense started off hot before struggling in the red zone recently, which is why the Ravens are averaging 16.5 points in their past four games. Their defense blew three fourth-quarter leads early in the season, but Baltimore has allowed the second-fewest points (13.4) since acquiring middle linebacker Roquan Smith in Week 9. The constant is the traditionally strong special teams, led by one of the best kickers in NFL history, Justin Tucker.

7. Baltimore Ravens (9-4) (Last week: 10) Giants wide receiver Darius Slayton The Ravens emerged victorious from a bruising matchup with the Steelers that saw both starting quarterbacks knocked out of the game. With Lamar Jackson still on the mend and Tyler Huntley in the concussion protocol, Baltimore may be forced to start undrafted rookie Anthony Brown against Cleveland on Saturday. Still, the Ravens appear playoff-bound and will go as far as Jackson takes them once healthy. In the offseason, once Baltimore has secured Jackson’s return — either with a new long-term contract or the franchise tag — it’ll still need to surround him with weapons. Slayton is the closest thing on the market to “low-rent DeSean Jackson.”

FULLBACK Patrick Ricard Baltimore Ravens · FB It’s no surprise that the three-time Pro Bowler has played a big role in the Ravens’ rushing attack, which is tied for second-best in the NFL with 162.2 rush yards per contest this season. He has once again played the most offensive snaps (535) of any fullback this season, boasts the highest Pro Football Focus grade among fullbacks and is the only FB with a run-blocking grade of 80 or higher (82.9). TIGHT END Mark Andrews Baltimore Ravens · TE2 Andrews and the Ravens’ offense are atypically sleepy this season, with the veteran tight end logging just two 100-yard receiving games so far. Despite the struggles through the air, Andrews’ presence in the run game has allowed Baltimore to average 162.2 rush yards per game in 2022.

The Ravens have won two straight games and six of their past seven, a stretch that started with a 23-20 home win in Week 7 over Cleveland. The Browns (5-8) have split their two games with quarterback Deshaun Watson, who was suspended for the season’s first 11 games after being sued for sexual harassment and sexual assault. Cleveland beat the Houston Texans, 27-14, in Week 13, led mostly by its special teams and defense, and lost to the Cincinnati Bengals, 23-10, on Sunday. Watson is 38-for-64 (59.4%) for 407 yards, one touchdown and two interceptions this season, and he’s rushed 13 times for 54 yards. The Ravens are 5-2 against the spread on the road this season. They’re also 5-1 against the spread in matchups with the Browns over their past six meetings, according to CBS Sports. The Ravens lead the all-time series with Cleveland 35-12 and have won five of their past six meetings. They last swept the Browns in 2020.