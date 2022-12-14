Ravens Reacts Survey: Will the Ravens win the AFC North?

Welcome to SB Nation Reacts, a survey of fans across the NFL. Throughout the year we ask questions of the most plugged-in Baltimore Ravens fans and fans across the country. Sign up here to participate.

The Ravens are coming off a monster win over the Pittsburgh Steelers, 16-14. The defense flexed time after time, erasing points off the board on numerous drives for the Steelers’ offense while the Ravens played with their backup and third-string quarterback from start to end. Even backed up to the one-yard line with undrafted quarterback Anthony Brown making his first start, the Ravens still managed to overcome all odds and claim victory.

Now, as always, we’re polling Ravens fans. The first being the same question we’ve asked all season. The second being if you believe the Ravens will win the AFC North.

As of now, according to fivethirtyeight.com, the Ravens boast a 62-percent chance to win the division. The Cincinnati Bengals are the remaining 38-percent for the AFC North.

What say you, Ravens fans?