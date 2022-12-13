Ravens injury updates 12/13: Lamar Jackson still absent, Tyler Huntley limited

The Baltimore Ravens released their first injury report of Week 15 ahead of their Saturday showdown with the Cleveland Browns.

Tuesday’s practice was a walkthrough, so the practice report is an estimation.

Four players missed practice on Tuesday, with two being rest days.

Did not participate:

QB Lamar Jackson (knee)

DL Calais Campbell (rest)

CB Marcus Peters (rest)

WR Demarcus Robinson (illness)

It appears unlikely that Jackson will return in time for Saturday’s matchup.

Limited:

QB Tyler Huntley (concussion)

OT Morgan Moses (knee)

OT Ronnie Stanley (rest)

P Jordan Stout (knee)

OG Kevin Zeitler (knee)

If Huntley is unable to suit up against the Browns, then undrafted rookie quarterback Anthony Brown is in line to receive his first NFL start. Veteran journeyman Brett Hundley is currently on Baltimore’s practice squad. Zeitler’s knee injury caused him to miss last Sunday’s game against the Pittsburgh Steelers. A rotation of Trystan Colon and Ben Cleveland at the right guard position could be on the table once again if Zeitler cannot play this week. Patrick Mekari or rookie Daniel Faalele would replace Moses at right tackle if he does not suit up.