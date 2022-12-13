Ravens Week 14 Snap Count Analysis

In Week 14, the Ravens earned a formula win over the rival Steelers. With third string quarterback Anthony Brown replacing concussed backup Tyler Huntley for the final 23 snaps of the game, Baltimore leaned on their rushing attack, special teams and opportunistic defense to bank their ninth win of the season.

The return of franchise left tackle Ronnie Stanley boosted the offensive line. Stanley was joined by Ben Powers, Tyler Linderbaum and Morgan Moses all 61 offensive snaps. In Kevin Zeitler’s absence, Trystan Colon and Ben Cleveland platooned at right guard, with Colon outsnapping Cleveland 47 to 14. Overall, the blocking unit surrendered two sacks while paving the way for more than five yards per rushing attempt.

J.K. Dobbins also returned to the field and paid off an explosive 44 yard run with a touchdown plunge during his 26 snap (43%) outing. Gus Edwards saw 21 snaps (34%), managing 66 yards on 13 carries. Kenyan Drake and Justice Hill completed the running back rotation with 11 and two offensive snaps, respectively.

Tight end Mark Andrews led the skill position players with 54 snaps (89%) but produced a mere 17 yards on six targets. Blocking specialist Patrick Ricard was called upon for 45 snaps (74%) while Nick Boyle was inactive. Josh Oliver lined up for 42 target-less snaps (69%) and rookie tight end Isaiah Likely earned 16 uneventful snaps (26%).

Baltimore’s wide receivers combined for 86 receiving yards. Demarcus Robinson led the group with five receptions on 37 snaps (61%). DeSean Jackson secured two catches for 34 yards during his 11 snap (18%) opportunity. Devin Duvernay and James Proche were silent on 34 and four snaps, respectively.

The Ravens defense atoned for allowing eight yards per pass attempt with a trio of red zone takeaways. Marcus Williams made an impact with an impressive interception during his 54 snap (98%) return. Fellow safety Chuck Clark played all 55 defensive snaps. Geno Stone received only one defense snap after playing a full workload during Williams’ absence.

Star corner Marlon Humphrey also lined up for all 55 snaps but allowed three 25-plus yard completions. Marcus Peters had a mixed 54 snap showing. Rookie Kyle Hamilton has cemented his place as the fifth defensive back, he was utilized on 50 plays (91%). Ar’Darius Washington was elevated from the practice squad to play five passing down snaps instead of inactive rookie corner Pepe Williams.

The inside linebacker duo continued to make splash plays. On 52 snaps (95%), Roquan Smith notched an interception, sack and pass defensed. Patrick Queen also corralled an interception during his 50 snap (91%) performance. Malik Harrison, Kristian Welsh and Del’Shawn Phillips were limited to special teams duty.

Tyus Bowser led the edge defenders with 37 snaps (67%) and recorded a sack. Jason Pierre-Paul was outstanding in run defense during his 34 snaps (62%). Justin Houston managed a quarterback hit on 26 snaps (47%) and Odafe Oweh had a tackle for loss on 19 snaps (35%).

Defensive line was probably the Ravens best position group in Week 14. Calais Campbell shouldered 36 defensive snaps (65%) and blocked a field goal. Justin Madubuike contributed 30 (55%) disruptive snaps. Broderick Washington posted a pass defection and quarterback hit among his 20 snaps (36%). Travis Jones and Brent Urban helped limit Pittsburgh to 3.3 yards per carry on 16 and 11 snaps, respectively.

With four regular season games remaining, the Ravens have a 98% chance to make the playoffs, 62% chance to win the AFC North and 5% chance to win the Super Bowl. Baltimore has a divisional road game in Cleveland on tap in Week 15.