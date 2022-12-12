Cardinals vs. Patriots MNF: Open Thread, Picks

The Arizona Cardinals (4-8) welcome the New England Patriots (6-6) for an interconference showdown in primetime. Both teams are on two-game skids and on the ropes in their respective conference to miss the playoffs, but neither can be eliminated from playoff contention with a loss this evening.
Picks
The Beatdown gang is split on who will win tonight’s matchup.
It’s time to make your pick for tonight’s game!
Poll
Who will win?
This poll is closed
-
71%
Patriots
-
28%
Cardinals
Odds (Courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook)
Spread: Patriots -2.5
Over/Under: 44
Moneyline: Patriots -135, Cardinals +115
Check out DraftKings Sportsbook, the official sportsbook partner of SB Nation.
Game Facts (Courtesy of Yahoo! Sports)
- New England has won its last four road trips to Arizona, a streak that started in 1993. The last time the Patriots went on the road against the Cardinals, Jimmy Garoppolo led a game-winning drive in the fourth quarter for a 23-21 win in Week 1 of 2016.
- The Patriots have dropped back-to-back games after a home loss to the Bills in Week 13. New England has not lost three straight games since 2020. They are one of just seven NFL teams without a three-game losing streak since the start of 2021.
- Rhamondre Stevenson led the Patriots in carries and receptions last week and leads the team in both categories on the season. The last Patriots player to do that for an entire season was Tony Collins in 1987.
- The Cardinals are 1-6 at home this season, including a 25-24 loss to the Chargers in Week 12. Arizona is 11-27-1 at home since 2018, worst in the NFL.
Loading comments...