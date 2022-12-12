Cardinals vs. Patriots MNF: Open Thread, Picks

The Arizona Cardinals (4-8) welcome the New England Patriots (6-6) for an interconference showdown in primetime. Both teams are on two-game skids and on the ropes in their respective conference to miss the playoffs, but neither can be eliminated from playoff contention with a loss this evening.

Picks

The Beatdown gang is split on who will win tonight’s matchup.

It’s time to make your pick for tonight’s game!

Poll Who will win? This poll is closed 71% Patriots (5 votes)

28% Cardinals (2 votes) 7 votes total Vote Now

Odds (Courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook)

Spread: Patriots -2.5

Over/Under: 44

Moneyline: Patriots -135, Cardinals +115

Check out DraftKings Sportsbook, the official sportsbook partner of SB Nation.

Game Facts (Courtesy of Yahoo! Sports)