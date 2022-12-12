 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Ray Lewis named defensive coordinator of AFC Pro Bowl team

The NFC better hope Ray doesn’t take any snaps

By Spencer Schultz
NFL: Pro Bowl Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

First ballot Hall of Fame linebacker and Baltimore Ravens legend Ray Lewis has been named defensive coordinator of the 2023 AFC Pro Bowl team. Lewis will serve as the defensive leader of head coach Peyton Manning’s staff in Las Vegas, which he did in 2017 as well.

Ravens linebacker Roquan Smith currently leads all AFC inside linebackers in pro-bowl voting, and with the emergence of teammate Patrick Queen, there’s a shot Lewis will be coaching two Ravens linebackers in Las Vegas.

Lewis, a record 13-time Pro Bowl selection, is one of a handful of players to play in Pro-Bowls in three different decades. The Pro Bowl, which started in 1951, will take place February 5th at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas. You can vote for your favorite Baltimore Ravens players by clicking here.

