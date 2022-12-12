Ray Lewis named defensive coordinator of AFC Pro Bowl team

First ballot Hall of Fame linebacker and Baltimore Ravens legend Ray Lewis has been named defensive coordinator of the 2023 AFC Pro Bowl team. Lewis will serve as the defensive leader of head coach Peyton Manning’s staff in Las Vegas, which he did in 2017 as well.

Ravens linebacker Roquan Smith currently leads all AFC inside linebackers in pro-bowl voting, and with the emergence of teammate Patrick Queen, there’s a shot Lewis will be coaching two Ravens linebackers in Las Vegas.

Leading Pro Bowl vote-getters for AFC & NFC:



Defense:



DE: Von Miller, Nick Bosa

DT: Chris Jones, Javon Hargrave

OLB: Matt Judon, Micah Parsons

ILB: Roquan Smith, Jordyn Brooks

CB: Sauce Gardner, Tariq Woolen

FS: Minkah Fitzpatrick, Eddie Jackson

SS: Derwin James, Budda Baker — Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) November 28, 2022

Lewis, a record 13-time Pro Bowl selection, is one of a handful of players to play in Pro-Bowls in three different decades. The Pro Bowl, which started in 1951, will take place February 5th at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas. You can vote for your favorite Baltimore Ravens players by clicking here.