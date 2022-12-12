What are the odds? Ravens underdogs for second-straight AFC North matchup

The Baltimore Ravens beat the spread as underdogs on Sunday as they took down the Pittsburgh Steelers on the road. Against the Cleveland Browns in Week 15, they’ll need to do it again as DraftKings sportsbook aren’t believers.

Odds

Spread: Ravens +3

Point total: 40.5

Moneyline: Ravens +135, Browns -155

If you’re gambling on NFL games, consider doing so at DraftKings Sportsbook, official sponsor of SB Nation and Baltimore Beatdown.

A lot of this game’s line is riding on the quarterback situation in Baltimore, with Lamar Jackson up-in-the-air with a knee injury that some have reported is a 1-3 week timeline. However, the Ravens are keeping that under wraps as best they can. Unfortunately, they also lost Tyler Huntley after he suffered a concussion against the Pittsburgh Steelers.

There was a report they would be forced to play third-string quarterback Anthony Brown with Huntley in concussion protocol on a short week, but according to Ravens Head Coach John Harbaugh, that is for Thursday games, not Saturday. However, Harbaugh did defer to the medical professionals.

“It’s a Thursday game they’re talking about,” Harbaugh said. “Talking to [Huntley] right now – and I can’t speak to it – but he seems good to me. He’s reciting the months of the year backwards; can you do that right now?”