Ravens vs. Steelers: Play of the game

The Baltimore Ravens improved to 9-4 on the season with a 16-14 win over the Pittsburgh Steelers in Week 14. Unsurprisingly, this AFC North battle was a low-scoring, gritty affair. Despite that, the Ravens still manufactured some notable highlights in all three phases.

Check out some of the top moments below and vote for your choice for “play of the game” from yesterday’s win!

J.K. Dobbins 44-yard rush: Following a short 17-yard punt by the Steelers, J.K. Dobbins established himself by breaking off a big 44-yard gain. Dobbins burst through a hole in the middle of the offensive line and raced deep into Pittsburgh territory. Dobbins was ultimately forced out of bounds by Minkah Fitzpatrick but not before setting the Ravens up with an immediate first-and-goal opportunity.

.@Jkdobbins22 BACK IN THE END ZONE!!



Tune in on CBS!! pic.twitter.com/juLDEXRc2m — Baltimore Ravens (@Ravens) December 11, 2022

J.K. Dobbins four-yard rushing touchdown: Speaking of first-and-goal, Dobbins then cashed in from four yards out just one play after the previous. Thanks to some good blocking and an extra effort from Dobbins, he was able to plow into the end zone. This was the Ravens’ first and ultimately only touchdown of the game.

ROQUAN SMITH INTERCEPTION!!!!



Tune in on CBS!! pic.twitter.com/7x8dkvb4ER — Baltimore Ravens (@Ravens) December 11, 2022

Roquan Smith interception: After the Ravens turned the ball over on downs, the Steelers quickly drove 50+ yards into Baltimore territory. Then, Mitchell Trubisky’s pass attempt to Pat Freiermuth over the middle was intercepted by Roquan Smith. Smith jumped the route and read Trubisky’s eyes perfectly. Then, the All-Pro inside linebacker dodged and weaved a few defenders for a 19-yard return.

Patrick Queen interception: Patrick Queen saw Smith’s interception on the previous drive and decided to get one of his own. It was almost identical, too, as Queen anticipated Trubisky’s pass attempt to Freiermuth and backpedaled to undercut the path. Queen made a leaping interception and corralled the ball in mid-air, controlling possession all the way through. This was Queen’s second interception of the season and prevented a potential go-ahead touchdown from the Steelers, or field goal at least, just before halftime.

Marcus Williams interception: The takeaways continued in the third quarter. Just after the Steelers crossed midfield, Trubisky lofted a deep pass to Diontae Johnson in the left corner of the field. The pass was overthrown a bit and Marcus Williams, in his first game back from injury, made him pay. Williams covered ground and secured his fourth interception of the season, flipping the field and again preventing potential Steelers points.

Ravens block the Steelers FG attempt courtesy of Calais Campbell pic.twitter.com/aKEwG3bPX5 — Main Team (@MainTeamSports) December 11, 2022

Calais Campbell field goal block: Calais Campbell does it all. The veteran defensive lineman came up with another huge play on special teams via a blocked field goal, the eighth of his career. Campbell swatted Chris Boswell’s 40-yard attempt that would have cut the Ravens’ lead to 13-10. This was ultimately huge, as the Ravens wound up winning by only two points.