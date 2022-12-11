Steelers rule out QB Kenny Pickett with a concussion; QB Mitchell Trubisky in, Mason Rudolph inactive

On the first series of the game, Pittsburgh Steelers rookie quarterback Kenny Pickett took a hard sack from Ravens linebacker Roquan Smith and was brought into concussion protocol.

He was cleared to continue play and on the field the next series, but was taken off the field before the end of the first quarter and swapped out with backup quarterback Mitchell Trubisky. Moments later, the Steelers announced Pickett was back in concussion protocol and was ruled out from the game.

This leaves the Pittsburgh Steelers down to their last active quarterback on the roster, as third-string quarterback Mason Rudolph is inactive for the Steelers.

In relief, Mitchell Trubisky drove down the field and helped the Steelers score a touchdown by connecting with tight end Pat Freiermuth for 14 yards, and then rookie wide receiver George Pickens for 42 yards against cornerback Marlon Humphrey. The Steelers scored two plays later on a rush by running back Najee Harris.