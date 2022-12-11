Ravens vs. Steelers Week 14: Open Thread

The Baltimore Ravens (8-4) are at Acrisure Stadium to go head-to-head against the Pittsburgh Steelers (5-7) for the first of their two 2022 games.

Pre-Game Reads

Interesting Facts (courtesy Yahoo! Sports)

No team has spent less time trailing in games this season than the Ravens, who have been behind 125:27 of their total 720 minutes of action this season.

Justin Tucker has made 25 field goals this season and has made at least that many in each of his 11 NFL seasons. Tucker’s 11 straight seasons with 25 or more made field goals are three more than the next longest such streak in NFL history (Stephen Gostkowski - 8).

Pittsburgh went turnover-free in its 19-16 win over the Falcons, its fourth straight game without committing a turnover. It is the Steelers’ longest such streak since turnovers have been tracked in 1950.

Since drafting Lamar Jackson in 2018, the Ravens are 45-16 (.738) in games started by Jackson and 6-10 (.375) when anyone else starts at QB.

