Ravens vs. Steelers inactives: QB Lamar Jackson, Kevin Zeitler inactive; J.K. Dobbins, Marcus Williams ACTIVE

The Baltimore Ravens and Pittsburgh Steelers inactives lists have been released.

Baltimore Ravens

RG Kevin Zeitler

QB Lamar Jackson

ILB Josh Bynes

TE Charlie Kolar

TE Nick Boyle

OLB David Ojabo

DB Damarion “Pepe” Williams

This will be the first time Kevin Zeitler has missed a game since 2019. Since signing with the Ravens in 2021, he’s started in all 29 games.

The loss of Zeitler is significant as the Ravens will need Patrick Mekari and/or Ben Cleveland to step in and face Steelers defensive end Cameron Heyward. Zeitler’s been a player rookie center Tyler Linderbaum’s received help from and gets shaded with. To not have Zeitler and to go against Heyward could be struggling as they hope to protect backup quarterback Tyler Huntley and open rush lanes.

With those out, the Ravens returned numerous impact players for today.

ACTIVE

LT Ronnie Stanley

RB J.K. Dobbins

S Marcus Williams

Pittsburgh Steelers