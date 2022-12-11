 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Baltimore Beatdown Pick ‘Em Week 14: Seasons Greetings

Barber is Top 10 on Tallysight!

By Kyle P Barber
/ new
New England Patriots vs Buffalo Bills Photo by Matt Stone/MediaNews Group/Boston Herald via Getty Images

Four weeks remain before Baltimore Beatdown crowns their Pick ‘Em champion. Since Week 6, Kyle Barber has held the No. 1 spot, but these final weeks are separated by only two picks...

Rankings

  1. Kyle Barber — 122-68
  2. Spencer Schultz — 120-72
  3. Frank Platko — 118-76
  4. Jake Louque — 115-78
  5. Dustin Cox — 114-78
  6. Baltimore Beatdown Readers — 112-78
  7. Vasilis Lericos — 111-69

Yes, you read that correctly! After a terrible start to the year, the Beatdown readers have officially cracked into the ranking list and have done an impeccable job. Breaking into the top 3 before the seasons’ end is a real possibility.

Consensus Picks

Cincinnati Bengals > Cleveland Browns

Dallas Cowboys > Houston Texans

Tennessee Titans > Jacksonville Jaguars

Buffalo Bills > New York Jets

Kansas City Chiefs > Denver Broncos

Seattle Seahawks > Carolina Panthers

Lone-Wolf Selections

  • Spencer Schultz is taking the Giants to upset the Eagles

Picks

Poll

Who will win?

view results
  • 55%
    Ravens
    (10 votes)
  • 44%
    Steelers
    (8 votes)
18 votes total Vote Now

Poll

Who will win?

view results
  • 29%
    Jets
    (5 votes)
  • 70%
    Bills
    (12 votes)
17 votes total Vote Now

Poll

Who will win?

view results
  • 35%
    Browns
    (6 votes)
  • 64%
    Bengals
    (11 votes)
17 votes total Vote Now

Poll

Who will win?

view results
  • 6%
    Texans
    (1 vote)
  • 93%
    Cowboys
    (15 votes)
16 votes total Vote Now

Poll

Who will win?

view results
  • 37%
    Vikings
    (6 votes)
  • 62%
    Lions
    (10 votes)
16 votes total Vote Now

Poll

Who will win?

view results
  • 28%
    Jaguars
    (4 votes)
  • 71%
    Titans
    (10 votes)
14 votes total Vote Now

Poll

Who will win?

view results
  • 80%
    Eagles
    (12 votes)
  • 20%
    Giants
    (3 votes)
15 votes total Vote Now

Poll

Who will win?

view results
  • 85%
    Chiefs
    (12 votes)
  • 14%
    Broncos
    (2 votes)
14 votes total Vote Now

Poll

Who will win?

view results
  • 28%
    Buccaneers
    (4 votes)
  • 71%
    49ers
    (10 votes)
14 votes total Vote Now

Poll

Who will win?

view results
  • 0%
    Panthers
    (0 votes)
  • 100%
    Seahawks
    (16 votes)
16 votes total Vote Now

Poll

Who will win?

view results
  • 71%
    Patriots
    (10 votes)
  • 28%
    Cardinals
    (4 votes)
14 votes total Vote Now

