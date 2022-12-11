Baltimore Beatdown Pick ‘Em Week 14: Seasons Greetings

Check out DraftKings Sportsbook, the official sportsbook partner of SB Nation.

Four weeks remain before Baltimore Beatdown crowns their Pick ‘Em champion. Since Week 6, Kyle Barber has held the No. 1 spot, but these final weeks are separated by only two picks...

Rankings

Kyle Barber — 122-68 Spencer Schultz — 120-72 Frank Platko — 118-76 Jake Louque — 115-78 Dustin Cox — 114-78 Baltimore Beatdown Readers — 112-78 Vasilis Lericos — 111-69

Yes, you read that correctly! After a terrible start to the year, the Beatdown readers have officially cracked into the ranking list and have done an impeccable job. Breaking into the top 3 before the seasons’ end is a real possibility.

Consensus Picks

Cincinnati Bengals > Cleveland Browns

Dallas Cowboys > Houston Texans

Tennessee Titans > Jacksonville Jaguars

Buffalo Bills > New York Jets

Kansas City Chiefs > Denver Broncos

Seattle Seahawks > Carolina Panthers

Lone-Wolf Selections

Spencer Schultz is taking the Giants to upset the Eagles

Picks

Poll Who will win? Ravens

Steelers vote view results 55% Ravens (10 votes)

44% Steelers (8 votes) 18 votes total Vote Now

Poll Who will win? Jets

Bills vote view results 29% Jets (5 votes)

70% Bills (12 votes) 17 votes total Vote Now

Poll Who will win? Browns

Bengals vote view results 35% Browns (6 votes)

64% Bengals (11 votes) 17 votes total Vote Now

Poll Who will win? Texans

Cowboys vote view results 6% Texans (1 vote)

93% Cowboys (15 votes) 16 votes total Vote Now

Poll Who will win? Vikings

Lions vote view results 37% Vikings (6 votes)

62% Lions (10 votes) 16 votes total Vote Now

Poll Who will win? Jaguars

Titans vote view results 28% Jaguars (4 votes)

71% Titans (10 votes) 14 votes total Vote Now

Poll Who will win? Eagles

Giants vote view results 80% Eagles (12 votes)

20% Giants (3 votes) 15 votes total Vote Now

Poll Who will win? Chiefs

Broncos vote view results 85% Chiefs (12 votes)

14% Broncos (2 votes) 14 votes total Vote Now

Poll Who will win? Buccaneers

49ers vote view results 28% Buccaneers (4 votes)

71% 49ers (10 votes) 14 votes total Vote Now

Poll Who will win? Panthers

Seahawks vote view results 0% Panthers (0 votes)

100% Seahawks (16 votes) 16 votes total Vote Now