Baltimore Beatdown Pick ‘Em Week 14: Seasons Greetings

Four weeks remain before Baltimore Beatdown crowns their Pick ‘Em champion. Since Week 6, Kyle Barber has held the No. 1 spot, but these final weeks are separated by only two picks...
Rankings
- Kyle Barber — 122-68
- Spencer Schultz — 120-72
- Frank Platko — 118-76
- Jake Louque — 115-78
- Dustin Cox — 114-78
- Baltimore Beatdown Readers — 112-78
- Vasilis Lericos — 111-69
Yes, you read that correctly! After a terrible start to the year, the Beatdown readers have officially cracked into the ranking list and have done an impeccable job. Breaking into the top 3 before the seasons’ end is a real possibility.
Consensus Picks
Cincinnati Bengals > Cleveland Browns
Dallas Cowboys > Houston Texans
Tennessee Titans > Jacksonville Jaguars
Kansas City Chiefs > Denver Broncos
Seattle Seahawks > Carolina Panthers
Lone-Wolf Selections
- Spencer Schultz is taking the Giants to upset the Eagles
Picks
Poll
Who will win?
-
55%
Ravens
-
44%
Steelers
Poll
Who will win?
-
29%
Jets
-
70%
Bills
Poll
Who will win?
-
35%
Browns
-
64%
Bengals
Poll
Who will win?
-
6%
Texans
-
93%
Cowboys
Poll
Who will win?
-
37%
Vikings
-
62%
Lions
Poll
Who will win?
-
28%
Jaguars
-
71%
Titans
Poll
Who will win?
-
80%
Eagles
-
20%
Giants
Poll
Who will win?
-
85%
Chiefs
-
14%
Broncos
Poll
Who will win?
-
28%
Buccaneers
-
71%
49ers
Poll
Who will win?
-
0%
Panthers
-
100%
Seahawks
Poll
Who will win?
-
71%
Patriots
-
28%
Cardinals
