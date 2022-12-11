 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Ravens vs. Steelers: How to watch, game time, TV schedule, streaming and more

How NFL fans can watch the Ravens vs. Steelers game

By Kyle P Barber
Pittsburgh Steelers v Atlanta Falcons Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images

The Baltimore Ravens will finish their first tour of the AFC North as they face off against the Pittsburgh Steelers. Here’s how you can watch today’s game!

Baltimore Ravens (8-4) @ Pittsburgh Steelers (5-7)

Date: Sunday, December 11, 2022

Time: 1:00 p.m. ET

Location: Acrisure Stadium, Baltimore, MD

Broadcast

Channel: CBS / WJZ Ch. 13 (Baltimore)
Announcers: Kevin Harlan (play-by-play), Trent Green (analyst), Melanie Collins (sideline)

Coverage Map: GREEN

CBS Broadcastmap
506sports.com

Radio

  • Local radio: WBAL (1090 AM) and 98Rock (97.9 FM) / SiriusXM Ch. 111 or 385
  • Live radio stream: BaltimoreRavens.com (desktop or in-market mobile users) and the Ravens Mobile app (in-market users only)
  • Announcers: Gerry Sandusky (play-by-play), Rod Woodson (analyst)
  • Spanish radio: TICO Sports (1050 AM and 93.5 FM), BaltimoreRavens.com and the Ravens Mobile app (in-market users only)
  • Spanish Announcers: David Andrade (play-by-play), Allen Gutierrez (analyst)

Gambling

Spread: Ravens -8
Over/Under: 38.5
Moneyline: Ravens -360 / Broncos +295

